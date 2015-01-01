पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:पुत्र ने लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर पिता को किया जख्मी

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
एक कलयुगी बेटे ने लाठी-डंडे से पीट-पीटकर अपने पिता को ही जख्मी कर दिया। घटना बड़ेम ओपी क्षेत्र के कंकेर गांव की है। जख्मी सुरेंद्र साव उसी गांव का रहने वाला है। जख्मी वृद्ध की बेटी सविता देवी ने उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। जख्मी वृद्ध ने अपने बेटे रंजीत साव, उसकी पत्नी उतम देवी व पुत्र प्रेम प्रकाश पर मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है।

उसने बताया कि किसी आवश्यक कार्य को लेकर उसने अपनी बेटी निरमा देवी व सविता देवी के ससुराल वालों से रुपए कर्ज लिया था। काफी दिन गुजर जाने के बाद जब बेटियों ने उसे कर्ज लिए गए रुपए लौटाने को कहा तो वृद्ध ने अपने बेटे पर दबाव बनाना शुरू कर दिया। इसी बात को लेकर उसका पुत्र भड़क गया तथा अपनी पत्नी और बेटे के साथ मिलकर उसके साथ मारपीट करना शुरू कर दिया।

