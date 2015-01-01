पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलर्ट:जिले के सभी थानाें को एसपी ने अलर्ट किया

औरंगाबाद सदर2 दिन पहले
गया के बाराचट्टी में हुई नक्सली घटना को लेकर जिले के सभी नक्सल थाना, सीआरपीएफ व एसएसबी कैंप को एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका द्वारा अलर्ट किया गया है। एसपी ने जवानों व अधिकारियों को हर समय अलर्ट रहने व नक्सलियों की हर गतिविधि पर नजर बनाए रखने का निर्देश दिया है। रविवार को कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित कार्यालय कक्ष में सीआरपीएफ, एसएसबी के अधिकारियों व एएसपी अभियान दुर्गेश कुमार के साथ बैठक कर नक्सल पर चर्चा की। एसपी ने बैठक में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ छापेमारी अभियान तेज करने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान सावधानी और सतर्कता बरतनी होगी। सूचना तंत्र को मजबूत करना होगा। बाहर से आने वाली सीआरपीएफ एवं एसएसबी के अधिकारियों को नक्सल इलाके की भौगोलिक जानकारी दी गई है। नक्सलियों के खिलाफ सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

