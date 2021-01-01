पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:स्पर्श कुष्ठ जागरुकता पखवारा चला समाज में फैली भ्रांतियां की जाएंगी दूर

औरंगाबाद40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 जनवरी से 11 फरवरी तक विभिन्न प्रखंडों में निकाली जाएगी रैली

बिहार विकलांग अधिकार मंच द्वारा 30 जनवरी से 11 फरवरी तक कुष्ठ जागरुकता पखवाड़ा निकाल कर समाज में कुष्ठ रोगियों के प्रति फैली भ्रांतियों को दूर किया जाएगा। इसका निर्णय शुक्रवार को औरंगाबाद स्थित कार्यालय में आयोजित बैठक में लिया गया है। मंच के अध्यक्ष सुखराम सिंह ने बताया कि बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से स्पर्श कुष्ठ जागरूकता अभियान के तहत पखवाड़ा मनाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इस दौरान सभी प्रखंडों में रैली निकालकर लोगों को जागरूक किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अभियान की शुरुआत महात्मा गांधी निर्वाण दिवस 30 जनवरी से की जाएगी। उक्त तिथि को प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर से जागरूकता रैली निकाली जाएगी। रैली पूरे बाजार का भ्रमण करते हुए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचकर समाप्त हो जाएगी। जबकि 6 फरवरी को जिला कार्यालय में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाएगा। वहीं 8 फरवरी को देव प्रखंड के उच्च विद्यालय केताकी में, 9 फरवरी को सदर प्रखंड के पंचायत भवन फेसर में, 10 फरवरी को गोह प्रखंड के मलहद पंचायत भवन में तथा एक 11 फरवरी को दाउदनगर के केरा गांव में जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा। अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि कुष्ठ रोग जीवाणु से होता है, कुष्ठ रोग आनुवांशिक रोग नहीं है। कुष्ठ रोग की जांच एवं इलाज 6 या 12 माह तक सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में मुफ्त है। कुष्ठ रोग की शुरुआत में ही पहचान एवं जांच करा ली जाएं तो उपलब्ध इलाज से पूरी तरह मरीज ठीक हो जाता है एवं विकलांगता भी नहीं होती है। कुष्ठ रोग की पहचान आसान है। चमड़ी पर हल्के रंग के सूने दाग धब्बों का होना, चेहरे पर गांठें होना, हाथ पैर में सुन्नता व कमजोरी होना कुष्ठ रोग के प्रमुख लक्षण है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser