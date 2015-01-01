पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:हरियाणा में सुपरवाइजर की हत्या कर फरार युवक को डुमरी गांव से दबोचा

अंबाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हरियाणा पुलिस ने अंबा पुलिस के सहयोग से आरोपी को दबोचा, भेजा जेल

हरियाणा में सुपरवाइजर की हत्या कर फरार चल रहे एक युवक को हरियाणा पुलिस ने अंबा थाना की पुलिस की सहयोग से गिरफ्तार किया है। उसकी गिरफ्तारी थानाक्षेत्र के डुमरी गांव से की गई है। पकड़ा गया आरोपी सीटू कुमार उसी गांव का रहने वाला है। थानाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र पासवान ने बताया कि लगभग साल भर पूर्व उक्त युवक रोजगार की तलाश में हरियाणा गया था।

जहां वह अपने अन्य रिश्तेदारों व दोस्तों के साथ पंचकूला जिला के चंडी मंदिर बाजार स्थित एक कंपनी में कार्य करता था। कार्य करने के दौरान कंपनी के सुपरवाइजर से किसी बात को लेकर उसकी अनबन हो गई और मामला मारपीट तक पहुंच गया। मारपीट में जख्मी सुपरवाइजर की मौत इलाज के क्रम में हो गई। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद युवक वहां से फरार होकर अपने घर पहुंच गया।

मामले को लेकर मृतक के परिजनों ने स्थानीय थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया था जिसमें उक्त युवक को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया था । पुलिस कांड संख्या 415/19 दर्ज कर फरार आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए प्रयासरत थी। इस दौरान हरियाणा पुलिस अंबा पहुंची तथा संजय कुमार व सूचित कुमार के नेतृत्व में आरोपी के घर घर पहुंची। जहां से उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया।

थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि कुटुंबा रेफरल अस्पताल में उसका कोविड-19 टेस्ट कराया गया। रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद उसे कोर्ट में मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी के समक्ष पेश किया गया। आवश्यक कार्रवाई के बाद उसे हरियाणा पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें