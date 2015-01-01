पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:नवीनगर में पिता की हत्या कर शव जलाने वाला आरोपी धराया

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
पिता की हत्या कर शव जलाने वाला आरोपी को पुलिस ने दबाेच लिया है। मामला नवीनगर थाना क्षेत्र के अननदुआ बिगहा गांव का है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी बेटा भोला राम उसी गांव का रहने वाला है। सूत्रों के अनुसार उक्त युवक के पिता कृष्णा राम झारखंड के बड़का काना में बीसीसीएल में नौकरी करता था। वहीं सरकारी क्वार्टर में अपने दो बेटों के साथ रहता था।

उसका बड़ा बेटा भोला राम नौकरी देने की बात हमेशा कहता था। इसी बात को लेकर हमेशा दोनों में झगड़ा भी होता था। इसी मामले को लेकर गुरूवार को भोला ने पहले अपने पिता के सर पर हथोड़ी से वार कर दिया। जिसके कारण उसके पिता कृष्णा राम जख्मी होकर जमीन पर गिर पड़े। इसके बाद भोला ने चाकू से गला काटकर मार डाला और फिर अपने पिता का शव लेकर नवीनगर के अननदुआ बिगहा गांव पहुंच गया।

फिर उसने अपने गांव में पिता का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। जब इस घटना का पता उसके छोटे भाई को लगा तो उसने रामगढ़ थाना को मामले की जानकारी दी। जिसके बाद रामगढ़ थाना के दारोगा रघुनाथ सिंह दल-बल के साथ नवीनगर पहुंचे और स्थानीय पुलिस के मदद से आरोपी बेटा भोला को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। भोला पूछताछ में बताया कि वह सात महीने से मारने की फिराक में था, लेकिन वह किसी तरह से बच जा रहा था। गुरूवार को वह अकेला पाकर पिता को मार डाला।

