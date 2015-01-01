पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बच गया पैसा:पांच लाख का थैला झटक रहे थे अपराधी कारोबारी के झटके से बाइक पलटी, धराया

औरंगाबाद6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादूर कारोबारी मोहिउद्दीन जिसने पैसे बचाया और अपराधी को पकड़ा।
  • कोढ़ा गिरोह के तीनों अपराधी बैंक में ग्राहक बन घुसे थे, बाहर निकलते ही निशाना बनाया
  • बाइक से भाग रहे कोढ़ा गिरोह के दो अपराधियों को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा

मंगलवार को कारोबारी से पांच लाख का थैला कोढ़ा गिरोह के बाइक सवार तीन अपराधियों ने झटकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन व्यसायी के झटके से ही अपराधियों की पल्सर बाइक पलट गई और पैसे के साथ एक अपराधी को लोगों ने दबोच लिया। जबकि दो अपराधी भागने में सफल रहे। हालांकि पुलिस ने बरही तक उनका पीछा किया। घटना एमजी रोड स्थित पीएबी मुख्य शाखा समीप सड़क की है। गिरफ्तार कोढ़ा गिरोह का अपराधी का नाम संजय यादव है। जो कटिहार जिला के केलाबाड़ी गांव का रहने वाला है। जिससे नगर थाना पुलिस कड़ी पूछताछ कर रही है। पूछताछ में उक्त अपराधी ने गिरोह से संबंधित कई अहम खुलासा किया है। जिससे अन्य अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी में मदद मिल सकती है। उक्त अपराधी शहर के अली नगर मुहल्ला निवासी मोउद्दीन और उसका चचेरा भाई जुनैद के साथ इस घटना को अंजाम देने की कोशिश की। इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। पैसे के साथ तीन मीटर तक बाइक से घिसटता रहा कारोबारी, जिससे मिली सफलता: कारोबारी मोउद्दीन पैसे के बैग लेकर अपने चचेरे भाई के साथ सड़क पर आया की सड़क पर घात लगाए बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने थैला को झपट लिया, लेकिन कारोबारी ने थैला नहीं छोड़ा। वह थैला पर अपनी मजबूत पकड़ बना ली और इरादा को पक्का कर लिया। फिर क्या था। बाइक के साथ वह तीन मीटर तक सड़क पर घिसटता चला गया। जिससे कोढ़ा गिरोह के अपराधियाें की बाइक असंतुलित होकर सड़क पर पलट गई। जिसके बाद कारोबारी और भीड़ ने एक अपराधी को पकड़ लिया। जबकि दो अपराधी बाइक स्टार्ट कर फरार हो गए। पकड़े गए अपराधी को भीड़ ने खुब धुनाई की। जिससे वह जख्मी हो गया।

गया के केवाल बिगहा में कोढ़ा गिरोह का बड़ा अड्‌डा
पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े कोढ़ा गिरोह के अपराधी ने पूछताछ में बताया कि उनलोगों का अड्‌डा गया के केवाल बिगहा में है। जहां दर्जनाें अपराधी शरीफ के वेश में कैंप बनाकर रहते है। बाहरी आदमी को देखकर लग सकता है ये सभी नौकरी, रोजगार व पढ़ने वाले लोग हैं। उसने बताया कि तीनों अपराधी पल्सर बाइक से बैंक आएं थे। ग्राहक बनकर बैंक में घुसे और अपनी सातिर नजरों से ग्राहकों को देखना शुरू किया। इसी दौरान मोउद्दीन पैसों के गड्‌डी अपने थैला में डालते हुए दिखा। पैसा पांच लाख थी, वे लोग काउंटर पर ही जान चुके थे। दो अपराधी फौरन बाइक के पास चले गए। जबकि तीसरा अपराधी ग्राहक बनकर पीछे से आ रहा था। जैसे ही सड़क पर कारोबारी आया की उसके दो साथी बाइक स्टार्ट कर सामने आ गए। फिर क्या था। वह पैसे से थैला झपटकर बाइक पर बैठ गया, लेकिन कारोबारी ने थैला नहीं छोड़ा। जिसके कारण बाइक गिरी और वह पकड़ा गया।

बरही टोल पर जाम के कारण बचकर भाग निकले अपराधी

बाइक से फरार हुए दो अपराधियों को नगर थाना पुलिस पीछा कर रही थी। अपराधियों की पल्सर टू-20 बाइक हवा से बात कर ही थी, लेकिन पुलिस की जीप भी 100 मीटर के फासले पर थी। पुलिस तेजी से पीछा कर रही थी। अपराधियों को पकड़ लेती। तभी बरही टोल आ गया। जहां एक किमी लंबी जाम पुलिस के सामने बाधा बनकर खड़ी हो गई। जिसका फायदा अपराधियाें ने उठाया और वे भाग निकले। बरही टोल पर पुलिस से पीछा होते और भागते अपराधियों की तस्वीर सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई है। थानाध्यक्ष अंजनी कुमार ने बताया कि अगर जाम नहीं मिलती तो अपराधी हमारे गिरफ्त में होते।

एसपी बोले- पूरा गिरोह पकड़ाएगा
पूरे गिरोह के बारे में पता चल चुका है, लेकिन फरार अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। इसमें गया और आसपास के जिलों के पुलिस से मदद ली जाएगी। वहीं शहर में सादे लिबास में जवान तैनात किए जाएंगे। अपराधियों को पकड़वाने वाले लोगों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।
सुधीर कुमार पोरिका, एसपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें