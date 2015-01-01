पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:जिलाधिकारी बोले- संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत युवाओं का मतदाता सूची में जुड़ेगा नाम

औरंगाबाद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 27 दिसंबर से 10 जनवरी तक चलेगा विशेष अभियान, जागरुकता के लिए लगाए जाएंगे बैनर पोस्टर

संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत अधिक से अधिक युवाओं व युवतियों का नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ा जाएगा। इसके लिए अभियान की शुरूआत बुधवार से की जा चुकी है। उक्त बातें डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने बुधवार को आयोजित एक प्रेस वार्ता के दौरान कही। उन्होंने अपील करते हुए कहा कि एक जनवरी 2021 तक 18 वर्ष या उससे अधिक आयू पूरी कर चुके सभी नागरिकों से अनुरोध है कि यदि आपने अपना नाम विधानसभा की निर्वाचक सूची में दर्ज नहीं कराया है तो इसके लिए अंतिम तिथि का इंतजार न करें।

जल्द से जल्द अपने स्थानीय बीएलओ से संपर्क कर प्रारूप-6 भरें। इसके साथ-साथ डीएम ने बताया कि मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के साथ-साथ त्रुटियाें का निराकरण भी किया जाएगा। प्रेस वार्ता में जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी जावेद इकबाल व डीपीआरओ कृष्ण कुमार मौजूद रहे।

27 दिसंबर से 10 जनवरी तक चलेगा विशेष अभियान प्रेस वार्ता के दौरान डीएम ने बताया कि 11 जनवरी तक दावा/आपत्ती दाखिल करने की तिथि निर्धारित की गई है। वहीं 27 दिसंबर 2020 से लेकर 10 जनवरी 2021 तक विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। ज्यादा से ज्यादा नागरिकों का नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ा जाएगा। खासकर महिलाओं के नाम जोड़ने पर बल दिया जाएगा। वहीं एक फरवरी को दावा/आपत्तियां का निराकरण किया जाएगा।

चौक-चौराहों पर लगाए जाएंगे बैनर-पोस्टर डीएम ने बताया कि मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया जाएगा। विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर बैनर पोस्टर लगाया जाएगा। इसके साथ-साथ माइकिंग भी करायी जाएगी। वहीं ग्रामीण इलाके में भी प्रचार-प्रसार करायी जाएगी। ताकि अधिक से अधिक युवा मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वा सकें। बुधवार को डीएम ने राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक कर भी इसमें सहयोग करने की अपील की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें