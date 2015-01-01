पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व-त्योहार:लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से शुरू, पूजा सामग्री की खरीदारी में जुटे लोग

औरंगाबाद नगर5 घंटे पहले
बाजार में छठ पूजा को लेकर सूप की खरीदारी करते लोग।
  • नारियल व सूप से बाजार पटा, सब्जी की दुकानों पर लगी भीड़, जिलेभर में छठ गीतों की गूंज
  • देव सहित प्रमुख छठ घाटों पर कोरोना के कारण इस बार नहीं लग सकेगा मेला

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच नेम-निष्ठा व स्वच्छता का प्रतिक चार दिवसीय छठ पर्व आज बुधवार को नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू होगा। जिसकी तैयारी में लोग लगे हुए है। बाजार नारियल व सूप से पटा पड़ा है तो वहीं नहाय खाय के लिए सब्जी दुकानों में सब्जी की खरीदारी की जा रही है।

हालांकि कोरोना के कारण इस बार देव सहित जिले के प्रमुख छठ घाटो पर छठ मेला का आयोजन नहीं किया जाना है। प्रशासन के द्वारा पूरी तरह से उस पर रोक लगाई रखी गई है। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के छठ घाटो पर इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है।

छठ को लेकर बाजार पूरी तरह से गुलजार हो चुका है। व्रती पूजन सामाग्री की खरीद कर रहे है। बताते चले कि नहाय खाय के दिन कद्दू की सब्जी व अरवा चावल का भात खाया जाता है। इस कारण से सब्जी की दुकानों पर भी खरीदारी को लेकर भीड़ जुटी पड़ी है। छठ पर्व शुद्धता व स्वच्छता का पूरा ख्याल रखा जाता है। जिसका भी ध्यान दुकानदार से लेकर व्रती रख रहे हैं।

क्या है छठ पर्व

छठ में भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने की परंपरा है । इसमें ना तो कोई पुरोहित होता है, और ना यजमान। चार दिनों तक चलने वाले इस पर्व की शुरुआत नहाय खाय से होती है। इसके अगले दिन खरना होता है, इसका प्रसाद खाने के बाद व्रती 2 दिन तक निर्जला उपवास करते हुए भगवान भास्कर की अराधना करते हैं। इस दौरान पहले डूबते व फिर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है।

महंगाई का दिख रहा असर, समानों का बढ़ा दाम

छठ पूजा की खरीदारी में महंगाई का भी असर देखने को मिल रहा है। खाद्य पदार्थो के दाम काफी बढ़े हुए है। सूप 60 से 65 रूपए, दौरी 80 से 200 रुपए बिक रहे है। इसके दामों में और बढ़ोतरी के आसार है। इसके अलावे बासमती चावल के दामों में भी वृद्धि हुई है।

50 रुपए से लेकर 110 रुपए किलो तक के बासमती चावल बाजार में हैं। चना दाल 70 रुपए किलो तो वहीं गेहूं 30 से 32 रुपए किलो है। लेकिन उसके बावजूद छठ करने वाले व्रतियों का उत्साह कम नहीं है। अपने अनुसार सभी खरीदारी में जुटे हुए है। वहीं पर्व को लेकर फल मंडियों में फल का स्टॉक किया जा रहा है।

60 साल उपर के बुजुर्ग व 10 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों को घाट पर नहीं जाने की अपील की

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच हो रहे छठ पूजा को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग व गृह विभाग के द्वारा गाइडलाइन जारी किया गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत ने पत्र जारी कर निर्देश दिया है कि छठ घाटो पर माइकिंग के माध्यम से कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

बुखार से ग्रसित व्यक्ति, 60 साल से उपर के व्यक्ति, 10 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चे एवं अन्य गंभीर बिमारियों से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों से छठ घाट पर नहीं जाने की अपील की गई है। मास्क का उपयोग करने एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस अपनाने पर भी जोर दिया गया है।

लोगों में दिख रहा उत्साह

छठ महापर्व का अनुष्ठान शुरू हो गया है। इसको लेकर चहंुओर छठ गीतों की मधुर आवाज सुनाई दे रही है। शारदा सिन्हा के कांच ही बांस के बहंगिया बहंगी लचकत जाए गीत आज भी लोगों का पसंदीदा बना हुआ है। वहीं कई भोजपुरी कलाकारों के द्वारा छठ के गीत गाए गए हैं।

