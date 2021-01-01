पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:दूसरे दिन इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में नकल करते छह परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • पहली पाली में 192 तो दूसरी पाली में 268 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन यानी मंगलवार को जिले के विभिन्न परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर छह परीक्षार्थियों को नकल करते हुए पकड़ा गया। जिन्हें परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। संत जेवियर हाई स्कूल में एक, किशोरी सिन्हा महिला कॉलेज में एक, संत इग्नेशियस पब्लिक स्कूल में एक, दाउदनगर के डीएन कॉलेज में एक व दाउदनगर के राष्ट्रीय इंटर कॉलेज में दो परीक्षार्थियों को नकल करते हुए पकड़ा गया।

जिन्हें निष्कासित कर दिया गया। संत जेवियर हाई स्कूल से लगातार दूसरे दिन परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित हुआ। कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल द्वारा सख्त निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिया गया। लिहाजा सभी केन्द्रों पर सख्ती बरती जा रही है। नकल करते हुए पकड़े जाने पर परीक्षार्थियों को तत्काल निष्कासित कर दिया जा रहा है।

कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा के लिए शिक्षा विभाग सख्त

दूसरे दिन प्रथम पाली गणित की परीक्षा में 17265 परीक्षार्थियों को शामिल होना था, लेकिन 17073 परीक्षार्थी ही उपस्थित हुए। जबकि 192 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं पहली पाली में 4 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित भी हुए। सबसे ज्यादा दो परीक्षार्थी दाउदनगर के राष्ट्रीय इंटर स्कूल से निष्कासित किए गए। दूसरी पाली भूगोल के परीक्षा में 17643 परीक्षार्थियों काे उपस्थित होना था, लेकिन 17375 परीक्षार्थी ही उपस्थित हुए।

