पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Aurangabad
  • The Weather Changed, The Maximum Temperature In Five Days Was Two And A Half Degrees, The Minimum Dropped To 8 Degrees, People Felt The Pink Cold In The Morning And Evening.

मौसम का मिजाज:मौसम बदला, 5 दिनों में अधिकतम तापमान ढाई डिग्री तो, न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री तक गिरा, लोगों को सुबह-शाम गुलाबी ठंड का हुआ अहसास

औरंगाबाद सदर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन व रात के तापमान में अंतर एक सप्ताह में सदर अस्पताल में पहुंचे सर्दी-बुखार के सैकड़ों मरीज

मौसम बदल रहा है। दिन व रात के तापमान में अंतर होने लगा है। जिससे लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। दिन व रात के तापमान में अंतर होना वायरस व बैक्टीरिया के पनपने का कारण बन गया है। इससे वायरल बुखार, मलेरिया, खांसी के मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं। सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी व प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भी मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। एक सप्ताह में सदर अस्पताल में सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार के सैकड़ों मरीज पहुंचे हैं। निजी अस्पताल व क्लीनिक में भी मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं।

दिन व रात में दस से 14 डिग्री का अंतर
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र सिरिस के मौसम वैज्ञानिक अनूप कुमार चौबे ने बताया कि मौसम में गर्मी के साथ ठंड का अहसास भी होने लगा है। दिन में मौसम गर्म रहता है, लेकिन देर शाम के बाद ठंड का एहसास होने लगती है। दिन व रात के मौसम में करीब दस से 14 डिग्री तक का अंतर आ गया है।

मौसम परिवर्तन से बढ़ रही बीमारियां
जिले के प्रख्यात डॉक्टर ब्रजकिशोर सिंह की मानें तो इस मौसम में पुरानी एलर्जी, खांसी, अस्थमा, सांस का मर्ज उखड़ जाता है। नाक, आंख, फेफड़े की झिल्ली प्रभावित होती है। सांस फूलना, छींक, बुखार, खांसी हो जाना है। वायरल फीवर होने से बोन मैरो प्रभावित हो जाता है, जिससे खून में प्लेटलेट्स कम होने लगते हैं। जिगर में सूजन आने से उल्टी और भूख कम हो जाती है। ब्लड प्रेशर, दिल व दिमाग की बीमारी बढ़ जाती है। मौसम परिवर्तन से शरीर का तापमान भी प्रभावित होता है। इस मौसम में मधुमेह रोगी, गर्भवती, बुजुर्ग और बच्चों के बीमार होने की आशंका बढ़ जाती है। इसलिए इनका विशेष ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। बीमार होने से बचने के लिए ठंडा पानी पीना बंद करें। कूलर, एसी व पंखा नहीं चलाएं। हार्ट, बीपी की नियमित जांच कराए। नियमित व्यायाम करें। बासी चीजें नहीं खाएं, फास्ट फूड से परहेज करें।

पिछले पांच दिनों तक ऐसी रही पारे की चाल
दिनांक अधिकतम न्यूनतम
25 अक्टूबर 34.C 24.3.C
26 अक्टूबर 33.5.C 24.C
27 अक्टूबर 33.C 21.C
28 अक्टूबर 32.C 18.C
29 अक्टूबर 32.C 16.C
अगले पांच दिनों के संभावित तापमान
30 अक्टूबर 30.00.C 16.00.C
31 अक्टूबर 30.0.C 18.00.C
01 नवंबर 32.00.C 19.00.C
02 नवंबर 33.00.C 18.5.C
03 नवंबर 22.00.C 17.00.C

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें