विधानसभा चुनाव:एनडीए के तीनों विधायकों की करारी हार, रफीगंज में मैदान से बाहर

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
जिले के सभी तीनों एनडीए विधायक बूरी तरह चुनाव हार गए। नवीनगर और गाेह में बूरी हार हुई, लेकिन रफीगंज में तो विधायक लड़ाई से बाहर हो गए। मतगणना के दोपहर बाद ही इसकी चर्चा जुबां पे रही। जबकि रिजल्ट पूरी तरह नहीं आए थे। नवीनगर विधायक वीरेन्द्र सिंह चितौड़गढ़ को कैश नहीं कर पाए। क्योंकि इनको अपने भाग्य पर भरोसा था। क्षेत्र से 10 साल तक गायब रहे। विधानसभा में शामिल होना ही विधायक का कर्तव्य समझा। लोगों के साथ जुड़े नहीं। चुनाव प्रचार में भी लोगों को डांट-फटकार लगायी। जिससे लोगों में आक्रोश हुआ और इन्हें हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। रफीगंज विधायक जीत को लेकर ओवर कॉन्फिडेंस रहे। इन्हें अपने विकास कार्य पर भरोसा था और साथ रहने वाले सार्गिदों पर। जिले के कई जदयू नेता अंदर-अंदर इनके बागी थे। वहीं भाजपा के अधिकांश नेता और युवा नेता अंदर-अंदर विधायक से नाराज थे और निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के साथ। इन्हें वे मनाने में नाकाम रहे। वहीं राजपूत वोटरों को दूसरी बार चुनाव जीतने के बाद अपना आधार वोट मानने का भूल कर बैठे। वहीं निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी प्रमोद सिंह राजपूत वोटरों को मिलना-जुलना चालू रखा। विधायक के पार्टी में रहने वाले अंदरूनी बागी और निर्दलीय प्रमोद सिंह की जुगलबंदी मजबूत हो गई। लिहाजा विधायक न सिर्फ बूरी तरह चुनाव हारे, बल्कि मैदान से बाहर हो गए। गोह का किस्सा तो और रोचक है। दो जगहों पर भाजपा ने जदयू को जीत का स्वाद चखने से रोका तो जदयू भी कहां कम थी। जदयू में अच्छी पकड़ रखने वाले पूर्व विधायक रणविजय सिंह नामांकन से ठीक पहले रालोसपा के टिकट लेकर मैदान में कूद गए।

