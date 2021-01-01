पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:आज 8:52 बजे गांधी मैदान में डीएम देंगे तिरंगे को सलामी, मास्क होगा अनिवार्य

औरंगाबाद40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्यक्रम में कोविड नियम रहेगा जारी, मैदान में सोशल डिस्टेंस का किया जाएगा पालन

कोरोना काल में शारीरिक दूरी के बीच देश 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस आज पूरा कर रहा है। इस बार का गणतंत्र दिवस भी इस मौके पर हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। क्योंकि पहली बार गणंतत्र दिवस के झंडोत्ताेलन में सिर्फ नामचीन हस्तियां व गिने-चुने लोग मौजूद रहेंगे। आम जनता की भीड़ भी कार्यक्रम देखने के लिए भी भाग नहीं लेंगे। स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को भी कोरोना महामारी के चलते आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया है।

ऐसा निर्णय समाज को बचाने और वायरस को हराने के लिए लिया गया है। वैक्सीनेशन शुरू है। कोरोना के आंकड़ो में भी काफी गिरावट आई है। उम्मीद है अगला गणतंत्र हम भव्य और शानदार तरीके से मनाएंगे। डीडीसी अंशुल कुमार ने बताया कि झंडोत्ताेलन को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने तमाम इंतजाम पूरे कर लिए हैं।

आज उत्साह पूर्वक लॉकडाउन के बीच झंडोत्ताेलन का कार्यक्रम पूरा किया जाएगा। सुबह 8:52 बजे गांधी मैदान में डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल झंडोत्ताेलन करेंगे। जहां डीएम और एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका तिरंगे को सलामी देंगे। इसके पूर्व डीएम गांधी मैदान परेड ग्राउंड में आगमन करेंगे। फिर परेड की सलामी लेंगे। इसके बाद डीएम परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे। फिर डीएम कॉलर माइक के जरिए अपना अभिभाषण देंगे।

सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए है, कोविड नियम भी लागू
अब तक जितने भी गणतंत्रता दिवस जिले में मनाया गया है। उसमें सुरक्षा का सबसे सख्त इंतजाम किया जाता रहा है, लेकिन इस बार सुरक्षा से कहीं ज्यादा कोविड-19 से बचाव को जगह दी गई है। कार्यक्रम में वहीं लोग शामिल होंगे, जो मास्क में आएंगे। सेनेटाइजर का भी भरपूर इंतजाम किया गया है। जनता, वरिष्ठ नागरिक को नहीं बुलाया गया है। वहीं झांकी पर भी रोक रहेगी। परेड में जवान सोशल डिस्टेंस का पूरा पालन करेंगे।

भास्कर अपील : शारीरिक दूरी पर सुरक्षित मनाएं गणतंत्र दिवस

कोरोनाकाल में मास्क पहनकर और सोशल डिस्टेंस अपनाकर ही गणतंत्र दिवस का जश्न मनाएं। क्योंकि समाज को वायरस से पूरी तरह से मुक्ति जरूरी है। हम कोरोना को हराने की जंग में आगे बढ़ चुके है। बस थोड़ी से और सावधानियां जरूरी है। धीरे-धीरे जिंदगी पटरी पर आ चुकी है। वैक्सीन भी आ चुका है। अब डर नहीं है, लेकिन जब तक वैक्सीनेशन सभी लोगों को नहीं हो जाती तब तक सावधानियां बरतनी होगी।

कार्यक्रम के लिए इनको आमंत्रण
72वीं गणतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर जिला प्रशासन ने कोविड-19 को देखते हुए बहुत से कार्यक्रमों में बदलाव किया है। लिहाजा कार्यक्रम में गिने-चुने लोगों को ही शामिल किया जा रहा है। जिला प्रशासन ने जिले के सांसद, सभी विधायक, प्रिंट व इलेक्ट्रोनिक मीडिया के प्रतिनिधियों को न्योता दिया गया है। सभी गणमान्य लोगों को डिजीटल माध्यम से आमंत्रण पत्र भेजा गया है। जिला प्रशासन ने डिजीटल आमंत्रण पत्र पर सभी से आवश्यक सूचना लेते हुए एक अनुरोध भी किया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि सभी गणमान्य आमंत्रित 8:30 बजे तक कार्यक्रम स्थल पर अपना स्थान ग्रहण कर लें।​​​​​​​

सुलभ आवागमन सुनिश्चित कराने के लिए ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल होगा

जिला प्रशासन ने शहर में सुबह 6 बजे से रात्रि के 9 बजे तक रमेश चाैक से गांधी मैदान तक किसी भी प्रकार के भारी वाहन जैसे बस, ट्रक, ट्रैक्टर, मिनी बस के प्रवेश पर राेक लगा दिया है। सुबह आठ बजे से दस बजे तक कलेक्ट्रेट से लेकर गांधी मैदान तक सुलभ आवागमन सुनिश्चित कराने के लिए ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल किया जाएगा। सदर एसडीओ डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार ने इसका पालन करने की अपील की।

