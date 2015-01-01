पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:नीतियों के विरोध में ट्रेड यूनियन ने केंद्र के खिलाफ फूंका आंदोलन का बिगुल

डालमियानगर4 घंटे पहले
बैठक में उपस्थित लोग।
  • 26 नवंबर को होनेवाले आम हड़ताल की सफलता को लेकर बैठक कर बनाई गई रणनीति

केन्द्र सरकार की गलत नीतियों के विरोध में 26 नवंबर को होने वाले आम हड़ताल को लेकर ट्रेड यूनियन नेताओं ने कमर कस ली है। रविवार को ट्रेड यूनियन से जुड़े नेताओं ने बैठक कर आक्रोश पूर्ण आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी, तथा राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को सफल बनाने का संकल्प लिया। मजदूर नेताओं का कहना था कि केंद्र सरकार की गलत नीतियों के खिलाफ लगातार संपर्क किया जाएगा। 26 नवंबर को घोषित हड़ताल की सफलता के लिए ईस्ट सेन्ट्रल रेलवे कर्मचारी यूनियन के डेहरी शाखा कार्यालय में आयोजित 12 विभिन्न ट्रेड यूनियनों की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए हिन्द मजदूर सभा के नेता नागेश्वर सिंह ने कहीं। इस बैठक में विभिन्न ट्रेड यूनियन के नेताओं ने केन्द्र सरकार के श्रमिक विरोधी नीतियों की जमकर आलोचना करते हुए कहा कि सरकार 44 श्रम कानूनों को समाप्त कर चार श्रम कोड में बदल दिया है। एक तरफ देश में रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बेर एवं मंहगाई बढ़ गई है, तो दूसरी ओर देश के मुट्ठी भर पूंजीपतियों का तिजोरी भरने वाली नीति बनाकर यह सरकार देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को रसातल में पहुंचा दी है। यह सरकार बेरोजगारी के अवसर को ही समाप्त कर रही है। संगठित और असंगठित क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले मजदूरों के दैनिक मजदूरी बढाने के बजाय मजदूरी दरों में भी कटौती करना प्रारंभ कर दिया है। बैठक में ईसीआरकेयू के केंद्रीय सहायक महामंत्री रमेश चंद्रा, एस पी सिंह, संजय कुमार सिंह, अमित बिहारी सिंह, कुमार सत्येन्द्र, शिवाजी राय, अखिलेशवर सिंह सहित एआईआईईएम, एआईबीईए, बीईएफआई, एंटक, एफएमआरएआई, डाक कर्मचारी यूनियन, राज्य अराजपत्रित महासंघ, बैंक एसोसिएशन सहित कुल 12 ट्रेड यूनियन के नेताओं ने भाग लिया और हड़ताल को सफल बनाने की रणनीति पर चर्चा की।

