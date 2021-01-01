पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जनता के साथ करें अच्छा व्यवहार, उनकी तुरंत सुनें, ताकि पुलिसिंग पर हो भरोसा

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • मगध रेंज के आईजी अमित लोढ़ा ने एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका के साथ किया बैठक
  • आईजी बोले-मेरी पोस्टिंग जल्द हुई है, इसीलिए जिलों में घूम रहा हूं, ताकि समझ सकूं

मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट के एसपी ऑफिस में मगध रेंज के आईजी अमित लोढ़ा ने एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका और अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की। आईजी ने कांडों की समीक्षा, जिले के ताजा हालात के बारे में जायजा लिया। इसके साथ ही कई आवश्यक निर्देश भी दिए। आईजी ने कहा कि जिले में स्मार्ट पुलिसिंग करें। जनता के साथ अच्छा व्यवहार करें।

थाने में अच्छे से बैठाएं। प्यार से उनकी बात और समस्याओं को जानें और उसका हल निकालें। अगर एफआईआर की शिकायत करते हैं तो तत्काल दर्ज करें और उसपर फौरी एक्शन लें। ताकि जनता को पुलिसिंग और सरकार पर भरोसा बढ़े। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस और जनता के बीच गैप नहीं होना चाहिए।

ये गैप संवादहिनता के वजह होता है, लेकिन अगर हम एक दूसरे की सुनेंगे तो समाज में अपराध नहीं बढ़ेगा। अपराधियों को शरण नहीं मिलेगा। बैठक में सदर एसडीपीओ अनूप कुमार और अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। बैठक से पहले आईजी अमित कुमार लोढ़ा को कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में जवानों ने गार्ड ऑफ ऑर्नर दिया।

शराब और बालू माफिया पर कार्रवाई करें
आईजी अमित लोढ़ा ने बैठक में अधिकारियों काे निर्देश दिया कि हर थाने में थानाध्यक्ष को निर्देश दें कि अपराधियों को हर हाल में वो चिन्हित करें। इसके लिए खुफिया इनपुट हासिल करें। चौकीदारों को अलर्ट करें। पब्लिक में अपना बेहतर संबंध स्थापित करें। किसी भी गांव-कस्बा में कोई गड़बड़ी करे या किसी भी तरह के संवेदनशील गतिविधि हो तो इसकी सूचना फौरन पुलिस को मिले। सूचना के बाद तत्काल वहां पर छापेमारी कर अपराधियों को पकड़ा जा सके। इसके साथ-साथ आईजी ने कहा कि जिले के सभी बॉर्डर पर गहन वाहन तलाशी अभियान चलाएं।

फिटनेस पर ध्यान दें, स्मार्ट पुलिसिंग के लिए यह जरूरी
आईजी अमित लोढ़ा ने एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका को बैठक के दौरान कहा कि सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों को फिटनेस पर ध्यान देने के लिए बोलें। फिटनेस स्मार्ट पुलिसिंग के लिए जरूरी है। जब फिट रहेंगे। तभी वह अपराधियों का मुकाबला करेंगे। ड्रेसअप और बॉडी लैंगवेज को भी ठीक करने को कहा।

आईजी ने कहा कि हमारी पुलिस स्मार्ट है, लेकिन और स्मार्ट बनना है। ताकि एक अलग पहचान दिखे। लोगों को नजर आए कि हमारी पुलिस बहुत बेहतर है। ये किसी भी चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए तैयार है। आईजी ने कहा कि सभी थानाध्यक्ष और अधिकारियों को निर्देशित कीजिए कि हर हाल में स्मार्ट पुलिसिंग जिले में लागू हो।
एटीएम लूटकांड का उद्धभेदन बेहतर, यह जरूरी भी
आईजी ने एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि औरंगाबाद में एटीएम लूटकांड का सफल उद्धभेदन एसपी और हमारी पुलिस ने किया। यह बेहतर उद्धभेदन है। इस एटीएम लूटकांड में अंतरराज्जीय गिरोह काम किया था। जिसका पता लगाना काफी कठिन था, लेकिन हमारी पुलिस ने कई स्टेट की पुलिस के साथ मिलकर काम किया और इसका उद्धभेदन किया। इसी तरीके से पुलिस टीम को कार्य करने की जरूरत है। इससे अपराधियों पर लगाम लगेगी। लोगों को पुलिस पर विश्वास बढ़ेगा।

