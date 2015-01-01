पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक ने बाइक सवार को कुचला एक की हुई मौत, एक जख्मी

औरंगाबाद सदरएक घंटा पहले
  • घटना भरथौली शरीफ गांव समीप सड़क की

रविवार की रात एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक सवार अधेड़ को कुचल दिया। जिसके कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। जबकि बाइक चालक जख्मी हो गया। घटना मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के भरथौली शरीफ गांव समीप सड़क की है। मृतक 49 वर्षीय रमेश प्रसाद जम्होर का रहने वाला था। जबकि जख्मी निशु कुमार भी जम्होर का ही रहने वाला है। घटना की सूचना पाकर पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। जहां से पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। घटना के बाद से मृतक के घर में मातम पसरा हुआ है। परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

औरंगाबाद से जा रहा था घर, तभी हुई हादसा
जख्मी बाइक चालक ने बताया कि अपनी निजी काम से वे दोनों औरंगाबाद आए थे। काम निपटाने के बाद वापस बाइक से अपने घर लौट रहे थे। भरथौली शरीफ गांव से आगे बढ़कर नहर के पास वे लोग खड़ा थे। तभी एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक पीछे से बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर के बाद रमेश ट्रक के नीचे आ गया। जिसके कारण कुचलकर वे गंभीर जख्मी हो गया। घटना के बाद बाइक चालक शोर मचाकर आसपास के लोगों को बुलाया। जिसके बाद लोग वहां पहुंचे और इलाज के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल ले गए। जहां इलाज के दौरान ही रमेश की मौत हो गई।

