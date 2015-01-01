पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:शराब विवाद में दो दोस्तों में चाकूबाजी, एक की अंतड़ी बाहर

औरंगाबाद8 घंटे पहले
इलाजरत जख्मी युवक।

शराब विवाद को लेकर दो दोस्तों में मंगलवार की रात चाकूबाजी हुई। जिसमें एक कि अंतड़ी बाहर निकल गया। जबकि दूसरा भी गंभीर जख्मी है। घटना शहर के टिकरी मुहल्ला की है। घायलों टिकरी मुहल्ला निवासी मीकू चौधरी और आजाद नगर निवासी महताब आलम है। मीकू का अंतड़ी बाहर निकल गया है। घटना की सूचना पाकर सदर एसडीपीओ अनूप कुमार और नगर थानाध्यक्ष अंजनी कुमार दलबल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और गहराई से तहकीकात किया। घायलों को नाजुक हालत में गया मगध मेडिकल अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार शराब पीने के बाद शराब विवाद को लेकर दोनों में बहस हुई। फिर उसके बाद दोनों में झगड़ा हो गई। इसी दौरान महताब ने मीकू को चाकू पेट में मार दिया। इसके बाद वह अचेत होकर गिर गया। इसके बाद वहां हंगामा हो गया। इसकी खबर मीकू के परिजनों को लगी। फिर महताब को मीकू के किसी नजदीकी ने महताब को चाकू मार दिया। इस घटना के बाद वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई। आसपास के लोगों ने दोनों को आनन-फानन में इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया। जहां प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद दोनों को बाहर रेफर कर दिया गया।

