कार्रवाई:गोह से चोरी हुई स्काॅर्पियो के साथ सासाराम में दो शातिर गिरफ्तार, गिरोह का भंडाफोड़

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • गाड़ी में लगी जीपीएस के आधार पर गोह पुलिस को मिली जानकारी, सासाराम पुलिस को दी सूचना
  • गोह पुलिस गाड़ी व अपराधी को ले गई अपने साथ, तीन दिन पहले चोरी हुई थी गाड़ी

जिले के गाेह से तीन दिन पूर्व यानी 10 नवंबर को उड़ाई गई स्काॅर्पियों शुक्रवार सुबह सासाराम टाउन थाना क्षेत्र में शेरशाह मकबरा समीप पुलिस ने बरामद किया। स्काॅर्पियो के साथ गिरोह के दो अपराधियों को पुलिस दबोच लिया। गिरफ्तार अपराधियों में अरशद अली और वाहिद आलम शामिल है। अरशद अली दाउदनगर का रहने वाला बताया गया है।

जबकि वाहिद आलम रोहतास के डालमियानगर थाना क्षेत्र का निवासी है। दोनों शातिर गाड़ी में बैठे थे। उसी समय वहां पहुंची टाउन पुलिस ने चारो तरफ से घेरकर दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जब पूछताछ शुरू हुई तो दोनों के पास से ना तो गाड़ी के कागजात थे ना हीं गाड़ी के बारे में कोई जानकारी थी।

जब थानाध्यक्ष कामाख्या नारायण सिंह के नेतृत्व में गई पुलिस टीम ने जब दोनों से पूछ ताछ की तो पता चला कि गोह से चोरी कर स्कार्पियो बीआर 02पीए 7638 को लेकर सासाराम पहुंचे थे। इसी बीच पुलिस ने धर दबोचा। सासाराम पुलिस पूछ ताछ कर ही रही थी तभी गोह पुलिस पहुंच गई।

जो गाड़ी के साथ दोनों शातिरों को हिरासत में लेकर औरंगाबाद के लिए रवाना हो गई। टाउन थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि 10 नवंबर की रात चोरी की गई स्कार्पियो की प्राथमिकी गोह थाना में दर्ज थी। जिसके आधार पर वहां की पुलिस गाड़ी की खोजबीन में लगी हुई थी।
शेरशाह मकबरा के पास से टाउन पुलिस ने किया बरामद
जिस स्कार्पियो को सासाराम शेरशाह मकबरा के पास से टाउन पुलिस ने बरामद किया। उसमें जीपीएस लगा था। अपराधियों द्वारा जब गाड़ी चोरी की गई तो उसका जीपीएस सक्रिय था। उसी आधार पर गाेह पुलिस गाड़ी का लोकेशन ले रही थी। जैसे ही रात में गाड़ी सासाराम रुकी तो गाेह पुलिस सासाराम टाउन थानाध्यक्ष से संपर्क कर पूरी जानकारी दिया।

मिली जानकारी के आधार पर सासाराम पुलिस ने गाड़ी और उसे चोरी कर लाने वाले दोनों युवकों को धर दबोचा। जीपीएस से मिले लोकेशन के आधार पर वह स्कार्पियो गाड़ी गुरूवार की देर रात सासाराम में लाई गई थी। जहां अपराधी रात भर ठहरे। फिर सुबह लेकर निकलने ही वाले थे कि जीपीएस का लोकेशन लेकर सासाराम पुलिस पहुंची व उसे सफलता मिल गई।

स्कॉर्पियो को बेचने के लिए बनारस ले जाया जाना था
गिरफ्तारी के बाद दोनों युवकों ने पुलिस को बताया कि चोरी की गई स्काॅर्पियो बनारस ले जाना था। जहां चोर बाजार में नंबर प्लेट और चेचिस नंबर बदलकर ग्राहकों के हाथों बेच देने की तैयारी थी। अगर ऐसा होने में परेशानी होती तो कबाड़ बाजार में गाड़ी को बेचकर वापस लौट आना था।

गिरफ्तार युवकों ने पूछ ताछ के क्रम में और भी कुछ चोरी की गाड़ियों के बारे में जानकारी दी है। जिसको लेकर गोह व सासाराम पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। उम्मीद है कि इस गिरोह के बाकी सदस्य भी पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े जाएगें। कुछ गाड़ियां भी बरामद होगी।
पिछले महीनें रोहतास में भी चोरी हुई हैं पांच लग्जरी गाड़ियां
इस गिरोह से पूछ ताछ के दौरान मिली जानकारी के आधार पर रोहतास से चोरी गई पांच लग्जरी गाड़ियों के बारे में भी पता चलने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि रोहतास पुलिस ने गाड़ियों की चोरी करने वाले एक अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ कर उसके तीन सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार करने के साथ एक आल्टो कार बरामद की थी। उम्मीद है कि इस गिरोह के तार भी उसी से जुड़े हुए हैं। गिरफ्तार अपराधियों से गोह पुलिस पूछ ताछ कर रही है।

