कार्रवाई:वाहन जांच अभियान चला वसूला 1.89 लाख जुर्माना

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गुरुवार को सड़क सुरक्षा माह के तहत सदर प्रखंड के मुफस्सिल थाना व रफीगंज प्रखंड में वाहन जांच अभियान चलाया गया। यह अभियान डीटीओ अनिल कुमार सिन्हा, मोटरयान निरीक्षक उपेन्द्र राव, प्रवर्तन अवर निरीक्षक मनोज कुमार द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से चलाया गया। इस अभियान में विशेष रूप से परमिट विशेष जांच, नो पार्किंग में लगे वाहनों, फिटनेस फेल वाहनों, प्रदूषण फेल वाहनों, बगैर हेलमेट, बगैर सीटबेल्ट, मोबाईल से बात करते समय वाहन चलाने वालों के विरूद्ध जांच की गई।

इस दौरान 12 वाहनों काे जब्त किया गया। जबकि 23 वाहनों से एक लाख 89 हजार 500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया। डीटीओ ने इस दौरान चालकों को कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने लोगों से ट्रैफिक नियम के पालन करने की अपील की। कहा कि आपका जीवन अनमोल है। इसलिए ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन करें। ताकि दुर्घटना होने की आशंका न रहे।

इधर ठिठोली सामाजिक एवं सांस्कृतिक दर्पण संस्था द्वारा अम्बा, कुटुम्बा, नवीनगर व बारूण में नुक्कड़ नाटक कर लोगों को सड़क सुरक्षा जीवन रक्षा के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। साथ ही मौके पर उपस्थित सभी दर्शकों को सड़क सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुये बिना हेलमेट पहने दोपहिया वाहन नहीं चलाने तथा बिना सीटबेल्ट बांधकर चारपहिया वाहन नहीं चलाने का शपथ दिलाया गया। इस दौरान कलाकारों ने नुक्कड़ नाटक कर भी लोगों को जागरूक किया।

