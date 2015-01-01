पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पर भरी आस्था:उदीयमान सूर्य की आराधना कर व्रतियों ने मांगी सुख व समृद्धि

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के सभी प्रखंडों के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर भगवान भास्कर को दिया गया अर्घ्य

कोरोना संक्रमण पर आस्था भारी पड़ता दिखा। जिले के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।व्रतियों ने अस्तचलगामी व उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठी मइया से सुख, समृद्धि व शांति की कामना की। लोक एवं आस्था का महापर्व छठ आस्था एवं परंपरा पूर्वक हर्षोल्लास के साथ संपन्न हो गया।

उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही छठ व्रतियों ने 36 घंटा उपवास का पूरा किया। कई छठ पूजा समितियों द्वारा भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजा अर्चना की जा की गई। पूजा पंडालों को भव्य एवं आकर्षक तरीके से सजाया गया।

प्रशासन की मनाही के बाद भी हर घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ दिखी। हालांकि पहले की तरह इस बार साज- सजावट वैसी नहीं की गई थी। लेकिन लोगों का पर्व को लेकर उत्साह कम नहीं दिख रहा था। सोशल डिस्टेंस का भी पालन कहीं होता नहीं दिखा। प्रशासनिक स्तर पर सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था की गई थी।
ओबरा के छठ घाट पर भी दिखा श्रद्धा का सैलाब: कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच ओबरा प्रखंड के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर श्रद्धा का सैलाब देखने को मिला। हर घाट व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ से पटा पड़ा था। पुनपुन नदी घाट पर मुख्यालय के साथ- साथ दर्जनों ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से हजारों की संख्या में व्रती पहुंचे थे। बाजार स्थित सूर्य मंदिर व बाजार को ईश्वरी छठ पूजा समिति के द्वारा आकर्षक तरीके से सजाया गया था। मंदिर को गेंदा के फूलों से साज- सजावट की गई थी।

हसपुरा स्थित कनाप रोड के डेंजर क्लब में बना आकर्षक पंडाल

हसपुरा बाजार के कनाप रॉड में स्थित डेंजर क्लब के द्वारा बनाया गया। पंडाल हसपुरा व आसपास के लोगों के लिए आकर्षक का केंद्र बना रहा।संचालक डॉ. विपिन कुमार ने बताया कि 2005 से हमलोग निस्वार्थ भाव से भगवान भास्कर की पूजा अर्चना डेंजर क्लब के माध्यम से करते आ रहे है। अहरी छठी घाट पर हजारों से अधिक छठव्रतियों ने भगवान भास्कर का अर्घ देकर पंडाल में बिरमान भगवान भास्कर को दर्शन कर पूजा किया।

इधर हसपुरा प्रखंड के पचरुखिया मुख्य पथ पर सलेमपुर गांव में माली लाइन नहर पर खजुराहो में बने आकर्षक पंडाल में भास्कर की मूर्ति ग्रामीणों के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र रहा।डिंडिर गांव में भी लगभग हजारों की लागत से बने आकर्षक भगवान भास्कर का पंडाल में विराजमान प्रतिमा को दर्शन को व्रतियों की भीड़ उमड़ी रही। इधर हसपुरा, गहना, चनहट, भौली, बधोई,रतनपुर,डुमरा,जमाल बिगहा अमझर, सोनहथु, खुटहन, पुरहारा ,अंकुरी,गोरकट्टी,जखोरा, मीरपुर समेत विभिन्न घाट पर पहुंचे।

रफीगंज शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विभिन्न जगहों पर छठव्रतियों ने दिया अर्ध्य

रफीगंज शहर एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में छठव्रतियों ने नदी, तालाब, नहर में काफी संख्या में अर्ध दिया। रफीगंज के धावा नदी, रानी ब्रिज राज्य इंटर स्कूल के तालाब, महादेव घाट सहित अन्य स्थानों पर नगर पंचायत सहित विभिन्न पूजा समितियों द्वारा सभी घाटों का साफ सफाई का कार्य करवाया गया। कासमा के धावा नदी घाट सनराइज क्लब, सिंघी, खंडवा,ईटार,जाखिम,पौथू, बहादुरपुर,सरावक, तालाब घाट का स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा साफ -सफाई, लाईट,की व्यवस्था की गई।

इंडियन ग्रुप,भाष्कर समिति , आजाद वीर संघ, के सदस्यों द्वारा फल , नारियल का वितरण किया गया। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा सभी घाटों पर पुलिस गश्ती की जा रही थी। डाक-बंग्ला मैदान में आजाद वीर संघ द्वारा आयोजित छठ पूजनोत्सव मेला का उद्घाटन दीप प्रज्वलित कर संघ के अध्यक्ष अनिल गौतम,नगर पंचायत के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष हरेंद्र कुमार, पूर्व मुखिया प्रदीप चौहान,अलूपी विद्यालय के संचालक प्रभात यादव ने किया।

सूर्य कुंड तालाब पर व्रतियों ने अर्ध्य दिया
गवान भास्कर की पावन व पवित्र स्थल सूर्य कुण्ड तालाब मदनपुर में अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को हजारों छठव्रतियों अर्ध्य दिए। भगवान छठी मईया की कामना लिए और छठ गीतो से गुंजायमान रहा। भक्तिभावना और पवित्रता से छठव्रतियों का तालाब में भीड़ उमड़ा रहा और अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को पूरे श्रद्धा भक्ति से अर्ध्य दिए। पूजा समिति के कार्यकर्ता तालाब को साफ सफाई कर पवित्रता कायम रखे थे।

