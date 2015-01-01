पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली आज:माता महालक्ष्मी की पूजा करने से मिलेगा विशेष फल, जानिए पूजा करने का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त

  • कार्तिक अमावस्या तिथि 14 नवंबर को दोपहर 02 :17 मिनट से 15 नवंबर की सुबह 10:36 मिनट तक

आज शनिवार को कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष अमावस्या को माता महालक्ष्मी का पूजन हाेगा। दीपावली के दिन धन-संपत्ति की अधिष्ठात्री देवी भगवती महालक्ष्मी का पूजन करने का विधान है। शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मेें इसकी तैयारी कर ली गई है। घरों को लाइटों से सजाया गया है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार जो व्यक्ति दीपावली को दिन रात जागरण पूजा करता है उसके घर लक्ष्मी जी का निवास होता है।

इस बार कार्तिक अमावस्‍या तिथि 14 नवंबर को दोपहर 02 बजकर 17 मिनट से शुरू होकर 15 नवंबर की सुबह 10 बजकर 36 मिनट तक रहेगी। पंडित कमल किशोर पांडेय ने बताया कि महालक्ष्मी के साथ कुबेर, गणेश जी, कलश षोडश मातृका, नवग्रह, बही-खाते लेखनी, तुला, तिजोरी, यंत्र, दीपक, गोमाता का पूजन करने का विधान है। लक्ष्मी पूजन में सफेद फूल, कमल का फूल और खील- बताशे से किया जाता है। महालक्ष्मी की स्थिर लग्न में पूजा करना सर्वश्रेष्ठ माना जाता है।

लक्ष्मी पूजन करने से मिलेगा विशेष फल
पंडित कमल किशोर पांडेय ने बताया कि दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन करने के कई मुहूर्त है। लेकिन वृष लग्न व सिंह लग्न में पूजन के लिए विशेष फलदायी है। जिसमें लक्ष्मी पूजा किया जा सकता है। पूजन विधि की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि सबसे पहले गणेश जी का पूजन कलश का पूजन नवग्रह का पूजन षोडश मातृका पूजन गुजरिया का पूजन दीप को पूजन करना चाहिए। ईशान कोण में पूजन करना चाहिए। पूजन करते समय अपना मुख पूर्व या उत्तर की ओर होना चाहिए। पूजन करते समय ओम महालक्ष्मयै नमः मंत्र का उच्चारण कर करना चाहिए।
पूजन इस मुहूर्त में करना श्रेयस्कर

  • कुंभ लग्न दोपहर 12 बजे से 2: 13 बजे तक
  • वृष लग्न शाम 5:09 से 7:13 तक
  • सिंह लग्न रात 11:57 से 1: 59 बजे तक

पूजन के दौरान यह भी करें

  • महालक्ष्मी के पूजन में पीली कौड़ियां रखें, इससे धन संबंधी सभी परेशानियां दूर होंगी
  • शिवलिंग पर अक्षत यानी चावल चढ़ाएं,ध्यान रहे सभी चावल पूर्ण होने चाहिए
  • लक्ष्मी पूजन में हल्दी की गांठ जरूरी रखें व पूजा के बाद इसे अपनी तिजोरी में रखें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

