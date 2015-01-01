पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:चाकूबाजी में जख्मी युवक की मौत, दूसरा गंभीर

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • शराब व महिला से बहस को लेकर भिड़े थे दोनों गुट, इसी में हुई चाकूबाजी

चाकूबाजी में जख्मी हुए युवक की मौत बुधवार को मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज गया में हो गई। जबकि दूसरे का इलाज भी उसी अस्पताल में चल रहा है। जिसकी हालत नाजुक है। मृतक 28 वर्षीय महताब उर्फ बाबू आजाद नगर निवासी मो. मुस्लिम अब्बास का बेटा था। जबकि जख्मी युवक मिकू चौधरी टिकरी मुहल्ला का रहने वाला है। फिलहाल उसका इलाज चल रहा है।

बाबू की मौत की खबर लगते ही घर में कोहराम मच गई। परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। घटना के बाद उस इलाके में फिर मारपीट हुई। जिसके बाद पूरे इलाके को छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया। उस इलाके में पुलिस गश्त लगा रही है। ताकि असमाजिक तत्वाें को पकड़ा जा सके। इस मामले में पुलिस ने कुछ लोगों को उठाया है।

जिनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। ताकि घटना का सच सामने आ सके। एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की गहराई से तहकीकात कर रही है। दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। पूरे मामले का सच सामने लाने के लिए हर बिंदू पर तहकीकात की जा रही है।
शराब के नशे में हुई घटना, उस इलाके में शराबियों का लगता है जमावड़ा: नाम न छापने के शर्त पर उस इलाके के लोगों ने दबी जुबान बताया कि घटना के पीछे सिर्फ शराब का विवाद है। जिन दो लड़कों में चाकूबाजी हुई है। वे शराब के नशे में थे। इसी दौरान आरा मशीन के पास एक दर्जी अपनी बीबी के साथ गाली-ग्लौज करते हुए जा रहा था। इसी बात को शराबियों ने अपनी दिल पर ले ली।

इसी बात को लेकर दर्जी के साथ झगड़ा हो गई। पहले एक गुट ने दूसरे गुट को खदेड़ दिया। फिर दूसरे गुट ताकत के साथ आया, जिसके बाद चाकूबाजी हुई। पहले मिकू चौधरी को चाकू लगी। उसके बाद बाबू को दूसरे गुट ने चाकू मार दिया। इस घटना की असली वजह शराब है और दूसरी वजह गलतफहमी। जिस इलाके में घटना हुई है।

