मतदान:बछवाड़ा में 58.95 प्रतिशत लोगों ने किया मतदान

बछवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कई बूथों पर तकनीकी खराबी के कारण मतदान आधे घंटे से लेकर एक घंटे विलम्ब से शुरू हुआ

बछवाड़ा विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर प्रखंड मुख्यालय के विभिन्न मतदान केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव संपन्न हुआ। चुनाव के दौरान कुछ बूथाें पर ईवीएम में खराबी आने के कारण कुछ देर से मतदान शुरू हुआ। बछवाड़ा विधान सभा के बूथ संख्या 33 क, 85, 85 क, 86, 87,88, 121,138 पर तकनीकी खराबी के कारण मतदान आधे घंटे से लेकर एक घंटे विलम्ब से शुरु हुआ।

मतदान केंद्राें पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मी द्वारा मतदान से पूर्व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से पहले जांच, उसके बाद सैनिटाइजर से हाथ साफ करने के उपरांत ग्लब्स लगाकर मतदान करने दिया जा रहा था। मतदान केंद्रों पर बीएसएफ, बिहार पुलिस समेत कई अन्य केंद्रीय पुलिस फोर्स को मतदान केंद्रों पर लगाया गया था। बीडीओ सह प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी पूजा कुमारी ने बताया कि एक दो जगह पर ईवीएम में खराबी रहने के कारण पूरा सेट बदला गया और कुछ जगहों पर मामूली खराबी रहने के कारण ठीक कर चालू कराया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि बछवाड़ा प्रखंड में कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या 1 लाख 27 हजार 292 मतदाता है।

जिसमें पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या 67 हजार 862 वहीं महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 59 हजार 426 थर्ड जेंडर मतदाताओं की संख्या 04 है। जिसके लिए 75 भवनों में कुल 181 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुआ और शाम 6 बजे समाप्त हुआ। बछवाड़ा प्रखंड के मतदाताओं ने 58.95 प्रतिशत मतदान किया।

