दर्दनाक:साइकिल से ट्यूशन जा रही छात्रा को बोलेरो ने मारी ठोकर, चली गई जान

बछवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
दुर्घटना में छात्रा के मौत के बाद रोत-बिलखते परिजन।
  • बछवाड़ा की रानी एक पंचायत के झमटिया ढाला के पास सुबह में हुआ हादसा
  • तेघड़ा से दलसिंहसराय की ओर जा रही थी गाड़ी, हादसे में दूसरी छात्रा जख्मी

थाना क्षेत्र की रानी एक पंचायत के झमटिया ढाला चौक के समीप एनएच 28 पर सोमवार की सुबह अज्ञात बोलेरो पिकअप वाहन की ठोकर से एक छात्रा की मौत हो गई। मृत छात्रा की पहचान दादुपुर पंचायत के भगवान झमटिया दियारा स्थित उसराही गांव के वार्ड नंबर 13 निवासी सूरज राय की 15 वर्षीया पुत्री काजल कुमारी के रूप में की गई वहीं गंभीर रूप से घायल दूसरी छात्रा उसी गांव के वार्ड 12 निवासी सुधार यादव की पुत्री सीता कुमारी है। घायल छात्रा को ग्रामीणों की मदद से इलाज के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बछवाड़ा भेजा गया। जहां डॉक्टर ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए बेगूसराय अस्पातल भेज दिया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया काजल व सीता एक ही साइकिल से सोमवार को ट्यूशन पढ़ने बछवाड़ा बाजार जा रही थी। झमटिया ढाला चौक के समीप एनएच 28 सड़क पार करने के दौरान तेघड़ा से दलसिंहसराय की तरफ तेज रफ़्तार से जा रही अज्ञात बोलेरो पिकअप वाहन ने अनियंत्रित होकर साइकिल में ठोकर मार दी। तेज ठोकर रहने के कारण साइकिल के परखचे उड़ गए। इस कारण साइकिल चला रही छात्रा सीता वाहन की ठोकर लगने से सड़क के किनारे दूर जा गिरी। वहीं साइकिल पर सवार काजल की माैके पर ही माैत हो गई।

ठोकर मारने के बाद बोलेरो चालक हुआ फरार
मौके पर पहुंची बछवाड़ा थाना की पुलिस ने छात्रा के शव को अपने कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बेगूसराय अस्पताल भेज दिया। वहीं क्षतिग्रस्त साइकिल को अपने कब्जे में कर लिया। ठोकर मारने के बाद बोलेरो पिकअप वाहन भागने में सफल रहा। छात्रा की मौत की खबर सुनते ही पूरे गांव मातम छा गया।

बीडीओ और सीओ की बजती रही घंटी अधिकारियों ने नहीं किया रिसीव
दुर्घटना में छात्रा की मौत के बाद स्थानीय लोग मुआवजे को लेकर बीडीओ और सीओ को बुलाने की मांग कर रहे थे। दादुपुर पंचायत के मुखिया पति राजेश शर्मा तथा अन्य कई ग्रामीणों ने बीडीओ और सीओ को लगातार फोन कोल किया। किन्तु दोनों अधिकारियो के मोबाइल की घंटियाँ लगातार बजती रही,किन्तु अधिकारीयों के आने की बात तो दूर मोबाइल फोन पर उन्होंने बात करना भी मुनासिव नहीं समझा। मुखिया पति ने बताया की बीडीओ और सीओ फोन नहीं उठा रहे है,बाद में थानाध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार ने आश्रित को 20 हजार रुपये दिए।

ऑटो और ई रिक्शा के अतिक्रमण के कारण हाेती है सड़क दुर्घटना
बछवाड़ा के झमटिया ढाला चौक के समीप टेम्पू और ई रिक्सा के अतिक्रमण के कारण हमेशा दुर्घटना होती रहती है। सड़क पर वाहन लगा देने के कारण साइकिल, मोटरसाइकिल तथा अन्य वाहनों को अतिक्रमण के कारण एनएच 28 के दोनों किनारे ठीक से नहीं दिखाई देता है। जिस कारण लोग दुर्घटना का शिकार होते रहते हैं। इसको लेकर ग्रामीणों द्वारा कई बार प्रशासन से अतिक्रमण खाली करवाने की मांग करते आ रहे हैं लेकिन प्रशासन पर कोई असर नहीं है।

छात्रा की शादी काे ले लड़का देखने जाने वाले थे परिजन
ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उक्त छात्रा की शादी काे ले लड़का देखने जाने की तैयारी चल रही थी। लड़की के पिता साेमवार काे ही घर से लड़का को देखने के लिए निकलने वाले थे। जिसकी तैयारी परिवार के लोग कर रहे थे। इसी बीच उसकी बेटी की माैत की मनहूस खबर मिलते ही घर में कोहराम मच गया। मृतका की मां की हालत देख उसे सांत्वना देने वाले लोग भी फफक कर रो पड़ते थे।

