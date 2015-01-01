पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दिक्कत:बछवाड़ा के चिरंजीवीपुर गांव का पेयजलापूर्ति भवन दस साल से है बंद, नहीं मिल रहा जल

बछवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उद्घाटन के पूर्व ही ध्वस्त हो गए सभी नल प्वाइंट, लोगों ने कहा- अफसर को कोई चिंता ही नहीं

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के चिरंजीवीपुर गांव में ग्रामीण पेयजल जलापूर्ति योजना के तहत करीब एक करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बना जल मीनार दस वर्ष से नाकारा पड़ा है। चिरंजीवीपुर उपस्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के पीछे वर्ष 2010 में फतेहा, चिरंजीवीपुर पंचायतों के विभिन्न गांवों में पेयजल की आपूर्ति के लिए भूमिगत पाइप लाइन बिछाया गया था।

दस वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद पाइप लाइन को चालू नहीं करने के कारण जगह-जगह जंग खा रहा है। वहीं बीच-बीच में बनाए गए जल निकासी के लिए प्वाइंट उद्घाटन के पूर्व ध्वस्त हो चुके हैं। चिरंजीवीपुर के पूर्व पंसस पूर्व सदस्य रामानंद साह ने बताया कि पीएचईडी विभाग द्वारा वर्ष 2010 में ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति भवन का निर्माण एसटीएमएल द्वारा शुरू किया गया था। निर्माण के बाद चिरंजीवीपुर व फतेहा पंचायत के विभिन्न गांवों में भूमिगत पाइप लाइन भी गाड़ दिए गए। लेकिन दस वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद भी बोरिंग को चालू नहीं किया गया। आज तक भवन में ताला बंद है।
आर्सेनिक युक्त पानी पीने से बीमार हाे रहे लोग
चिरंजीवीपुर के ग्रामीण बाल कृष्ण यादव, संजय दास, लक्ष्मी दास, रामाशीष दास, कैलाश साह, हरेराम प्रसाद, मो आलमगीर, मो शमीम, मो कलाम समेत दर्जनों ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पेयजल जलापूर्ति के निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने से इलाके के लोगों को शुद्ध पेयजल समेत पानी की समस्या से निजात की आस जगी थी लेकिन विभाग द्वारा पेयजल नहीं शुरू किए जाने के कारण ग्रामीणों की आस पर पानी फेर दिया गया। ग्रामीणों का कहना कि इलाके में शुद्ध पानी नहीं मिलने के कारण आर्सेनिक युक्त पानी पीने से लोग तरह-तरह बीमारी का शिकार हो रहे है।
पेय जलापूर्ति शीघ्र शुरू नहीं किया गया ताे हाेगा आंदाेलन
ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि कुछ लोग डब्बा बंद पानी खरीद कर पी रहे हैं लेकिन गरीब लोगो को खरीद कर पानी पीने की विशेषता है। विभिन्न गांवों में लगे चापाकल से भी शुद्ध पानी नहीं निकलता है। जिस कारण लोग अशुद्ध पानी पीने के लिए विवस होना पड़ता है। ग्रामीणों ने पीएचईडी विभाग के अधिकारी के यहां कई बार आवेदन देकर इस पेयजल जलापूर्ति चालू करवाने की मांग करते-करते थक चुके हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि यदि गांव में पेय जलापूर्ति शीघ्र शुरू नहीं किया गया तो सभी ग्रामीण आंदोलन को बाध्य हो जाएंगे। मामले को लेकर पीएचईडी विभाग से संपर्क किया गया तो संपर्क नहीं हो सका। बीडीओ पूजा कुमारी ने बताया कि मामले को लेकर पीएचईडी विभाग के अधिकारी से बात की जाएगी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें