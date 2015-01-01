पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:45 वर्षों बाद पहली बार गैर यदुवंशी ने बछवाड़ा विधानसभा पर लहराया परचम

बछवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
बछवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में जीत के जश्न का माहौल है। मंगलवार को वोटों की गिनती शुरू होते ही बाजार एवं सड़कों पर सन्नाटा छा गया। सभी लोगों की निगाहें चुनाव परिणाम पर टिकी थी। देर शाम को जैसे ही चुनाव परिणाम में भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेन्द्र मेहता ने बढ़त बनाई, गांव में मौजूद एनडीए समर्थकों ने जमकर आतिशबाजी की और खुशी का इजहार किया।

मेहता ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंद्वी सीपीआई प्रत्याशी अवधेश कुमार राय को 468 वोटों से पराजित किया है। हालांकि इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ है जब 1972 के बाद कोई गैर यदुवंशी और भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने जीत दर्ज किया है। बछवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के चुनावी परिणाम के इतिहास पर नजर दें तो देश की आजादी के बाद पहली बार 1951 में बछवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र अपने अस्तित्व में आया।

तत्कालीन भौगोलिक स्थिति एवं राजनैतिक नक्शे के अनुसार बछवाड़ा मुंगेर जिले का हिस्सा हुआ करता था। तब के दौर में नये नवेले मिली आज़ादी के कारण प्रत्येक नागरिकों के दिलों में राष्ट्रवाद की ज्वाला भड़क रही थी। देश एवं राज्य की मनोनीत सरकार को निर्वाचित व लोकतांत्रिक स्वरूप देने के उद्देश्य से लोकसभा एवं विधानसभा को अस्तित्व में लाया गया।

बछवाड़ा विधानसभा के अस्तित्व में आने के बाद सर्वप्रथम 1951 में सम्पन्न हुए निर्वाचन में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी मिट्ठन चौधरी इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस पार्टी की टिकट पर विजयी होकर विधायक बने। तब के परिवेश में फाॅरवार्ड अपने वर्चस्व के लिए संघर्षरत था, वहीं बैकवर्ड अपने अस्तित्व की लड़ाई लड़ रहा था।
यदुवंशियाें ने 1972 से अबतक किया नेतृत्व
बछवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र यदुवंशी बाहुल्य होने के कारण यादव कार्ड खेलते हुए 1972 के विधानसभा चुनाव में युवा उम्मीदवार रामदेव राय को अपना सियासी घोड़ा बनाया। श्री राय को उनके सर्वजातीय मतदाताओं का भरपूर समर्थन तो मिला ही, साथ ही क्षेत्र के पिछड़ा व सवर्ण पार्टी समर्थकों का भी भरपूर समर्थन प्राप्त हुआ।

लिहाजा 1972 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भारी मतों जीतकर पहली बार विधानसभा पहुंचे। यह वो दौड़ था जब बेगूसराय जिला मुंगेर से अलग हो कर अपने अस्तित्व में आया। कांग्रेस पार्टी का यह शोध बिल्कुल कामयाब रहा। विपक्षी पार्टी सीपीआई ने यदुवंशी कुल में जन्मे अवधेश राय का यादव कार्ड खेला।

