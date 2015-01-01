पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:सेविका और सहायिका ने किया प्रदर्शन

बछवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
बछवाड़ा में बाल विकास प्रयोजना कार्यालय में प्रदर्शन करती सेविका और सहायिका।
  • सीडीपीओ कार्यालय में व्याप्त अनियमितता की शिकायत को लेकर जमकर नारेबाजी की

प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर स्थित बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय में बुधवार को प्रखंड क्षेत्र के दर्जनों आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं व सहायिका ने सीडीपीओ कार्यालय में व्याप्त अनियमितता की शिकायत को लेकर जमकर नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शन के दौरान सेविका और सहायिका मौसम कुमारी, रेणु झा, कृष्णा कुमारी, मधु कुमारी, जयश्री मती, किरण कुमारी, सीमा कुमारी, उषा कुमारी, निभा कुमारी, सुनैना कुमारी, पार्वती देवी आदि ने बताया कि सीडीपीओ के द्वारा नव चयनित सेविका को पोषाहार की राशि मुहैया कराने के एवज में सेविका से सीडीपीओ द्वारा पांच से दस हजार रुपए की मांग की जा रही है। वहीं ओटीपी करने में अधिकांश आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता का लाभार्थी वेरीफिकेशन यूजर आईडी एवं पास वर्ड से लॉगइन करने पर सत्यापन नहीं हो रहा है। साथ ही विभाग द्वारा ओटीपी के द्वारा टीएचआर वितरण करने का आदेश और प्रवेक्षक द्वारा रविवार को भी सेविकाओं पर दबाव बनाकर पूर्व के भांति टीएचआर वितरण कराया जा रहा है।
किराए के लिए मकान मालिक कर रहे हैं परेशान
सेविकाओ ने कहा कि बहुत सारे आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र किराए के मकान में चल रहे है। वर्ष 2018 से मकान का किराया नहीं दिया जा रहा है। जिस कारण मकान मालिक हमेशा रुपये की मांग करते है। आंगनवाड़ी के पोषक क्षेत्र में 96 लाभार्थी सेविकाओ के पंजी में रजिस्टर्ड है। सेविका द्वारा सभी लाभार्थी का डीभीटी सत्यापन किया जाना है। ओटीपी के आधार पर लाभुकों को सत्यापन के बाद टीएचआर का वितरण करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि विभाग के द्वारा सभी सेविकाओं को मोबाइल तो मुहैया कराया गया लेकिन मोबाइल रिचार्ज के लिये राशि नहीं दी जाती है। वर्ष 2012 के बाद कन्या सुरक्षा योजना के तहत बांड पेपर सेविकाओं को नहीं दिया गया है। सेविकाओं का कहना था कि अगर इन सभी समस्याओं को देखते हुए सीडीपीओ जल्द निदान नहीं निकालते हैं तो सभी सेविका और सहायिका के द्वारा उग्र आन्दोलन किया जायगा। मामले को लेकर सीडीपीओ पूजा रानी ने बताया सेविकाओं की सभी समस्याओं का निदान जल्द ही निकाल दिया जाएगा।

