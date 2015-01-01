पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:वाहन की ठोकर से बाइक सवार छात्र की मौत

बछवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रानी गांव में छात्र की मौत के बाद सड़क जाम करते आक्रोशित ग्रामीण।

थाना क्षेत्र के रानी तीन पंचायत के लकड़ी मिल के समीप एनएच 28 पर मंगलवार की दोपहर अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार 17 वर्षीय छात्र की मौत हो गई। वहीं एक अन्य बाइक चालक छात्र बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायल को इलाज के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बछवाड़ा में भर्ती कराया गया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि रानी तीन पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 5 निवासी आनंद साह का 17 वर्षीय पुत्र संजीव कुमार व विशुनदेव साह का पुत्र प्रिंस कुमार अपनी बाइक से चमथा कॉलेज गया था। लौटने के दौरान रानी गांव लकड़ी मिल के समीप एनएच 28 पर पीछे से बाइक में अज्ञात वाहन ने ठोकर मार दी। बाइक में वाहन की तेज ठोकर के कारण बाइक के पीछे बैठा छात्र संजीव कुमार गिरकर वाहन की चपेट में आ गया। जिस कारण उसकी मौत घटना स्थल पर ही हो गई। वहीं बाइक चालक गिरकर बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायल को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया। छात्र की मौत से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर एनएच 28 सड़क को जाम कर दिया।

ग्रामीणों ने एक घंटे के बाद सड़क से खत्म किया जाम
घटना की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचे बछवाड़ा थानाध्यक्ष समेत पुलिस बल ने ग्रामीणों को काफी समझाने बुझाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन ग्रामीण मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर अड़े रहे। बाद में बीडीओ पूजा कुमारी थानाध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार ने ग्रामीणों को समझा-बुझाकर मुआवजे देने का आश्वासन के बाद ग्रामीणों ने करीब एक घंटे के बाद जाम को खत्म किया। पुलिस ने छात्र के शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए बेगूसराय अस्पताल भेज दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें