रोड शो:राष्ट्रीय जन-जन पार्टी की प्रत्यशी लिपि कुमारी के समर्थकों ने बछवाड़ा विधान सभा में किया रोड शो

बछवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय जन जन पार्टी के प्रत्याशी लिपि कुमारी के समर्थकों ने गुरुवार को रोड शो का आयोजन किया। रोड शो को बछवाड़ा प्रखंड कार्यालय के समीप से शुरु होकर बछवाड़ा, मंसूरचक, भगवानपुर प्रखंड के विभिन्न गांव से गुजरते हुए लोगों को जागरुक कर अपने पक्ष में मतदान के लिए प्रेरित किया।

रोड शो में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आशुतोष कुमार सिंह समेत क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं ने रोड शो में शामिल होकर लिपि कुमारी के समर्थन में जीत के नारे लगाए। रोड शो के दौरान राष्ट्रीय जन जन पार्टी के प्रत्याशी ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा शिक्षकों के साथ जो अनदेखी की जा रही है उसका पुरजोर विरोध किया जाएगा और उनके लिए वाजिब सम्मान की लड़ाई लड़ी जाएगी।

अपनी जीत को सुनिश्चित बताते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले समय में क्षेत्र के लिए शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य और सड़क की बेहतर व्यवस्था होगी और यहां के युवाओं को लघु उद्योग के माध्यम से प्रत्येक वर्ष हजारों की संख्या में रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाए जाएंगे। वहीं राष्ट्रीय जन जन पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आशुतोष कुमार ने कहा कि उन्हें पूर्ण विश्वास है कि बछवाड़ा की जनता उनके द्वारा किए गए संघर्षों पर भरोसा जताकर उनका साथ जरूर देगी।

उन्होंने किसान हित की बात करते हुए कहा कि जनता ने अगर सहयोग किया तो क्षेत्र के बछवाड़ा, भगवानपुर और मंसूरचक प्रखंड में किसानों के अनाज सुरक्षा हेतु सोलर संचालित कोल्ड स्टोरेज का निर्माण कराया जाएगा और बाढ़ प्रभावित किसान भाइयों को उचित मुआवजा के लिए आंदोलन होगा।

