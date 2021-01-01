पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बड़हरा:46 लोगों ने नामांकन का पर्चा भरा, पूर्वी बबुरा पैक्स के अध्यक्ष व सदस्य निर्विरोध चुने गए

बड़हरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चार पैक्स के चुनाव में अध्यक्ष-11 व सदस्य के पद के लिए-35 प्रत्याशियों ने सोमवार व मंगलवार को कुल 46 ने अंतिम दिन तक नामांकन का पर्चा भरा। जिसमें फरना पैक्स से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए-3 जिसमें रमेश कुमार सिंह, अयोध्या सिंह व सुशील सिंह और सदस्य पद से 10, बखोरापुर पैक्स से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए-4 जिसमें जयदेव सिंह, आनंद सिंह व अन्य और सदस्य पद से 8, पूर्वी बबुरा पैक्स से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए-1 चंदन कुमार पाठक और सदस्य पद से 6, पकड़ी पैक्स से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए-3 चंद्रभूषण सिंह, राम सकल सिंह व अन्य और सदस्य पद से 11 लोगो ने पर्चा भरा।

जिसमें पूर्वी बबुरा से अध्यक्ष और सदस्य निर्विरोध हो गये। इनके खिलाफ किसी प्रत्याशी ने पर्चा नही भरा। तीन पैक्स में मतदान कराया जायेगा। पर्चा भरने वालो में सामान्य, अनुसूचित जाति, अतिपिछड़ा, सामान्य महिला व अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के अध्यक्ष व सदस्य शामिल है।

बड़हरा के बीडीओ सह निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सुशील कुमार ने बताया कि नामांकन कि तिथि तक 46 ने पर्चा दाखिल किया है। जिसमें पूर्वी बबुरा के सभी निर्विरोध हो गये हैं। संवीक्षा के बाद कुछ सदस्य भी निर्विरोध होने का अनुमान है। नाम वापसी और चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन 6 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। मतदान 15 फरवरी को है। उसके पश्चात मतगणना शुरु कर दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser