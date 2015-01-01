पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:बारात की गाड़ी ने बाइकसवार युवक को दिया चकमा, मौत

बड़हरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिन्हा ओपी क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मीपुर गांव निवासी 20 वर्षीय आशु कुमार की बिहिया डायवर्सन के समीप सड़क हादसा में शुक्रवार देर रात इलाज के दौरान रास्ते में मौत हो गयी। वह विनोद का पुत्र था। घटना के संबंध में बताया जा रहा है कि शुक्रवार शाम स्थानीय गांव निवासी राज बलम शर्मा उर्फ कक्कु शर्मा के पुत्र की बारात जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के दुलौर गांव निवासी शंभु शर्मा के घर जा रहा था। मृतक अपने साथी के साथ बाइक से बारात में शामिल होने दुलौर गांव जा रहा था। तभी बिहिया के समीप समय करीब 7 बजे एक चारपहिया वाहन ने बाइक सवार को चकमा दिया। बाइक सवार संभलने के पहले ही सड़क के डिवाइडर से जा टकराया। डिवाइडर से टकराते ही उसका सिर में भारी जख्म हो गया। वह जख्मी होकर सड़क पर गिरकर छटपटाने लगा। खून से लथपथ घायल को स्थानीय लोगो के सहायता से इलाज के लिए आरा सदर अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां चिंताजनक स्थिति को देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने पीएमसीएच पटना रेफर कर दिया। पटना ले जाने के क्रम में घायल आशु कुमार ने रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें