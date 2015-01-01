पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:चुनाव में वोट नहीं देने और पूर्व के विवाद में आठ राउंड फायरिंग, बाल-बाल बचा ग्रामीण

बड़हराएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव में खास पार्टी को वोट नहीं देने और पहले के विवाद को लेकर पदमिनिया गांव में शुक्रवार की सुबह फायरिंग की गई। बदमाशों द्वारा करीब 8 राउंड फायरिंग की गयी है। जिसमें विश्वनाथ यादव के एक मवेशी (गाय के बछड़े) की गोली लगने से मौत हो गयी। फायरिंग में लक्ष्मण यादव की जान बाल-बाल बची। एक अन्य गोली दिवाल में फंस गयी।

फायरिंग के कारण गांव में दहशत मच गया और एक पक्ष के लोग डर कर घरों में दुबक गये। बाद में भुक्तभोगी पक्ष भी गोलबंद होने लगे, इसके बाद विरोधी गुट के बदमाश फायरिंग करते भाग गए। मृत पशु का पोस्टमार्टम सरैंया मवेशी अस्पताल में पुलिस के देख-रेख में कराया गया। यह घटना शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 8:30 बजे हुई। घटना के समय मौजूद भोला यादव (पिता-श्रीराम यादव) ने बताया कि तत्कालीक विवाद का कारण विधानसभा चुनाव में एक पक्ष के लोग भाजपा को वोट देने पर नाराज थे।

श्रीराम यादव ने भी बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा को वोट देने के कारण हम लोग को धमकी मिल रही थी। हालांकि, श्रीराम यादव द्वारा एफआईआर में पुराने रेप केस के विवाद को दिखाया गया है। जिसमें केेेस उठाने को ले तनाव बताया है। घटना कृष्णागढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के पदमिनिया गांव की है। बताया जा रहा कि विवाद की शुरुआत तब हुई, जब एक पक्ष के लोग दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों पर भाजपा को वोट देने का आरोप लगा उलझ गए।

मामले में सात आरोपियों पर नामजद एफआईआर
पदमिनिया गांव निवासी श्रीराम यादव ने घटना को लेकर सात नामजद आरोपियों पर एफआईआर किया है। उसके अनुसार शुक्रवार सुबह मेरे परिवार का एक लड़का मुन्ना यादव मूंह धो रहा था। उसी दौरान कामता यादव शराब के नशे में आया और सभी किसन्नौत कहकर गाली देने लगा। वह करीब तीन दिन से शराब के नशे में गाली दे रहा था। चूंकि हमलोग ने अपने इच्छा से भाजपा को वोट किया था। जबकि, वह दूसरे पार्टी का समर्थक है। इसी बात को लेकर कामता यादव उलझ गया।

