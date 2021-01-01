पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सड़क पर अतिक्रमण की जांच के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट की मौजूदगी में मापी

बड़हरा4 घंटे पहले
फरना गांव में आरा-बड़हरा मुख्य सड़क से छपरा पर जाने वाला पथ का मेन रोड से फरना गांव के अयोध्या सिंह के घर तक मजिस्ट्रेट के मौजूदगी में मापी कराया गया। मापी के बाद सड़क पर अतिक्रमण करने वाले की पहचान कर ली है।

उसके बाद मापी का लेखा-जोखा वरीय अधिकारियों को सौंप दी जाएगी। बताया जाता है कि प्रशासन अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने के लिए अग्रेतर कारवाई कर सकता है। सोमवार को अंचल सीओ अतिक्रमण स्थल की मापी के लिए फरना में अमीन, सीआई को सोमवार को भेजा था।

मौके पर मजिस्ट्रेट रणजीत सिंह, अंचल अमीन ओम प्रकाश, बड़हरा थाना की पुलिस समेत ग्रामीण मौजूद थे। जहां पथ का मापी हुआ। गौरतलब हो कि ग्रामीणों ने एक साल पहले आरा-बड़हरा मेन रोड से फरना गांव के सती स्थान से लेकर छपरा पर होते हुए बड़का लौहर और बखोरापुर तक जाने वाली सड़क पर बड़े पैमाने पर अतिक्रमण का शिकायत प्रखंड से लेकर जिला के वरीय अधिकारी तक किया गया था।

सरकारी भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर घर मकान बना लिए गए हैं। बची हुई सड़क पर नाली का निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया गया है। नाली के निर्माण को देखते हुए ग्रामीणों ने कोविड-19 की शुरुआत के पूर्व ही बड़हरा के सीओ को आवेदन देकर अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग की थी। कहा था कि यह सड़क गांव की मुख्य सड़क है। इस सड़क पर अतिक्रमण के कारण आपात स्थितियों में एम्बुलेंस, अग्निशमन गाड़ियों के गांव में प्रवेश करने में परेशानी है।

