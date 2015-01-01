पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़हरा:लेह से दुर्गटोला आया सैनिक का पार्थिव शरीर, की थी आत्महत्या

बड़हरा4 घंटे पहले
जम्मू-कश्मीर के आर्मी मेडिकल कोर, लेह सेक्टर में पदस्थापित कृष्णागढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के दुर्गटोला गांव निवासी सैनिक मनीष सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर पैतृक गांव गुरुवार सुबह लाया गया। शव लेह से चंडीगढ, दिल्ली व पटना लाया गया। उसके बाद सड़क मार्ग से एम्बुलेंस से दुर्गटोला गांव पहुचा। शव पहुंचते ही लोगों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। सैनिक घर में कोहराम मच गया।

चारों तरफ रोने की आवाज से माहौल गमगीन हो गया। उसके बाद शव का अंतिम संस्कार सिन्हा गंगा नदी घाट पर किया गया। सबसे बड़ी बात है कि 15 नवम्बर को सैनिक की बर्फ में ड्यूटी के दौरान दबकर मौत होने की बात सामने आ रही थी। हालांकि, यह बात निराधार निकली। सैनिक की मृत्यु वर्फ में दबकर नहीं हुई थी, बल्कि उसने आत्महत्या किया था।

मृतक के बड़े भाई राकेश सिंह मेडिकल कोर लखनऊ में पदस्थापित है। उन्होंने बताया कि जब हमलोग शव लेने लेह गये थे। उसी दौरान सैन्य अधिकारियों ने बताया कि तुम्हारा भाई आत्महत्या कर लिया है। वहां जाने के बाद ही हम लोगों को इस बारे में पता चला। दूसरी ओर सैनिक में आत्महत्या कैसे और क्यों किया, न परिवार वाले बता रहे, न लेह से पार्थिव शरीर के साथ आये सेना के जेसीओ वीके राय।

जेसीओ ने पूछने पर बताया कि उनके परिजन से पूछे। इस संबंध में हम कुछ नहीं बोल सकते। बता दें कि सैनिक मनीष सिंह का पूरा परिवार सेना में है। मनीष दो भाई में छोटा था। इनके पिता सत्येंद्र सिंह सेना से रिटायर है। मनीष का बड़ा भाई राकेश सिंह मेडिकल कोर लखनऊ में पदस्थापित है। परिजनों ने बताया कि मनीष सिंह दिसम्बर 2014 में इंटरमीडियट उतीर्ण कर एएमसी कोर लखनऊ में बहाल हुआ था।

उसकी शादी मार्च 2018 में जोकहरी गांव निवासी रामायण सिंह के बेटी वंदना देवी से हुआ था। उसे कोई संतान नहीं है। इस निधन से पूरे परिवार सहित सब सदमे में है। वह बहुत ही मिलनसार प्रवृत्ति का था। उसके चाचा ओम प्रकाश सिंह ने बताया कि मनीष सावन माह के शिवरात्रि को घर आया था।

