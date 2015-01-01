पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जीत का जश्न:टोपोलैंड, बेरोजगारी, सड़क और स्टेडियम बनवाना मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता : राघवेंद्र

बड़हरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय बड़हरा विधानसभा से सातवीं बार जीतने वाले और पहली बार भाजपा को जीत दिलाने वाले राघवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने कहा कि शपथ ग्रहण के बाद क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए प्राथमिकता के आधार पर कार्य किया जाएगा। क्षेत्र में किसानों की सबसे बड़ी समस्या टोपोलैंड घोषित हजारों एकड़ जमीन पर रैयतों/किसानों को अधिकार दिलाना है। यह मेरी प्रथम प्राथमिकता है। चूंकि यह समस्या 16 जिला की है। सरकार बनने के बाद बातचीत कर समस्या का समाधान निकालने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

क्षेत्र में खराब सड़कों का जीर्णोद्धार कराया जाएगा। जिसमें पड़रिया से बबुरा तक बांध सड़क, सेमरिया से पंडितपुर बांध व डुमरिया तक सड़क निर्माण व अन्य शामिल है। क्षेत्र के पीपरपांती, केवटिया व अन्य गांवों में गंगा नदी से हो रहे कटाव रोकने के लिए कार्य कराया जाएगा। क्षेत्र में पढ़े-लिखे युवकों के समक्ष बेरोजगारी की समस्या है। उसे दूर करने के उपाय कराये जाएंगे। बड़हरा में स्टेडियम निर्माण कराने कराने के लिए कार्य होगा; ताकि क्षेत्र के युवा फूटबॉल- बॉलीवॉल व खेल प्रतियोगिता खेलेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें