परेशानी:बलिया नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र में हाईमास्ट लाइट खराब, अंधेरे में डूब गईं सड़कें

बलिया4 घंटे पहले
बलिया नगर पंचायत के गठन का लगभग 10 वर्ष पूरा होने को है। लेकिन नगर वासियों को समुचित रौशनी के लिए लाइट की भी बेहतर सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं रहने से लोगों के बीच मायूसी व्याप्त है। जाप नेता अविनाश कुमार, बलवंत कुमार गांधी सहित कई लोगों ने बताया कि नगर पंचायत द्वारा जो भी हाई मास्ट एवं स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाई गई थी।

उसमें से स्ट्रीट लाइट एवं हाई मास्ट लाइट महीनों से खराब पड़ा हुआ है। जिससे नगरवासी अंधेरे में रहने को मजबूर हैं। इन लोगों का कहना है कि अधिकारियों की संवेदनहीनता के कारण दुर्गा पूजा में भी सड़कों पर अंधेरा था। वहीं दीपावली एवं छठ पर्व में भी सड़क एवं गलियों में अंधेरा पसरा रहेगा। जिसको लेकर नगर वासियों के बीच आक्रोश व्याप्त है।

बलिया नगर पंचायत गठन के बाद नगर क्षेत्र की गलियों में स्ट्रीट लाइट भी लगाई गई थी। साथ ही वार्ड संख्या 1 मथुरापुर, वार्ड संख्या 2 स्टेशन चौक एवं बलिया बाजार पोखर, वार्ड संख्या 3 थाना परिसर, वार्ड संख्या 6 मीरदहटोली, वार्ड संख्या 13 गोविंद भवन गली, वार्ड संख्या 15 सत्तीचौड़ा, वार्ड संख्या 16 लखमिनियां पानी टंकी, वार्ड संख्या 24 लखमिनियां बभनटोली आदि मोहल्ले में लाखों की लागत से हाई मास्ट लाइट एवं स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाए गए थे।

यह सभी लाइट महीनों से खराब पड़े हैं। कई बार शिकायत के बावजूद खराब पड़ी लाइटों की मरम्मत नहीं कराई जा सकी है। जिससे नगर वासियों सहित अन्य राहगीरों को स्टेशन रोड की ओर आने-जाने में भारी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता है। साथ ही रात के समय चोर उचक्के का भी भय सताते रहता है। लोगों का कहना है कि नगर पंचायत द्वारा प्रतिमाह बिजली बिल के नाम पर हजारों रुपए का भुगतान किया जाता है। बावजूद नगरवासी अंधेरे में रहने को विवश है।
क्या कहते हैं नगर पंचायत के अधिकारी
बलिया नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जफर इकबाल का कहना है कि हाई मास्ट लाइट की पंचवर्षीय योजना का समय सीमा समाप्त हो चुका था। जिस के रखरखाव के लिए टेंडर की प्रक्रिया की गई थी। लेकिन चुनाव आचार संहिता लागू हो जाने के कारण टेंडर नहीं हो सका है। मतगणना के बाद पुनः टेंडर कराया जाएगा।

