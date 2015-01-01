पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:बलिया नगर पंचायत में मासिक बोर्ड की बैठक

बलिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभिन्न मुद्दों पर किया गया विचार विमर्श

बलिया नगर पंचायत बोर्ड की मासिक बैठक बुधवार को नगर पंचायत कार्यालय के सभागार में आयोजित की गई। अध्यक्षता मुख्य पार्षद चंपा देवी ने की। बैठक में विगत बैठक की संपुष्टि, नाली- गली योजना के प्रगति पर विचार, नल जल योजना के प्रगति पर विचार, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में लाभुकों के भुगतान में हो रही कठिनाइयों पर विचार एवं स्वीकृत आवास के लाभुकों को कार्यादेश प्रदान करने में विलंब के कारणों पर विचार किया गया। ठंड के मौसम में गरीब परिवारों के लिए कंबल एवं चौक चौराहे पर अलाव की व्यवस्था पर विचार, बलिया नगर पंचायत को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने के उपरांत पुनः अतिक्रमण होने एवं इसके स्थाई निदान पर विचार सहित कई अन्य बिंदुओं पर विचार किया गया। वहीं नगर पंचायत बोर्ड की बैठक में सामाजिक सुरक्षा से दिव्यांग सशक्तिकरण कोषांग के सहायक निदेशक भुवन कुमार भी उपस्थित हुए।
पेंशन संबंधी समस्याओं से कराया अवगत : वृद्धा पेंशन, विधवा पेंशन, लक्ष्मीबाई पेंशन, वृद्धजन पेंशन आदि से संबंधित कई समस्याओं पर सहायक निदेशक को जानकारी से अवगत कराया गया। उप मुख्य पार्षद मो. जावेद अख्तर ने बताया कि इस पंचवर्षीय योजना की एक और अंतिम बैठक अगले माह आयोजित की जाएगी। जो विदाई समारोह के रूप में बैठक बुलाई जाएगी। वहीं बलिया नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत बलिया बाजार में पुलिस द्वारा हेलमेट चेकिंग के नाम पर हजार रुपए की वसूली करने का भी मामला नगर पंचायत की बैठक में उठाया गया।

बैठक में ये लोग थे मौजूद
बैठक में उप मुख्य पार्षद मो. जावेद अख्तर, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी मो. जफर इकबाल ,वार्ड पार्षद मो. फ़रोग़ उर रहमान, नीरज कुमार सिंह, शिवनारायण शर्मा, शंकर साह ,मिलिंद कुमार ,हदीसा खातून, शबनम खातून, उर्मिला देवी, आरती देवी, बेबी देवी, रेखा देवी, ममता देवी, अरुण महतो, मो. ऐनुल हक, मो. जाकिर आदि लोग मौजूद थे। बैठक में शिक्षा विभाग, कृषि विभाग, बिजली विभाग तथा पुलिस प्रशासन से भी एक-एक प्रतिनिधि की उपस्थिति हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें