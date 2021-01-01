पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध वसूली:पुलिस कर रही थी वसूली, लोगों ने किया विरोध

बलियाएक घंटा पहले
एनएच 31 पर पुलिस द्वारा जबरन रुपए वसूलने का विडियो वायरल। - Dainik Bhaskar
एनएच 31 पर पुलिस द्वारा जबरन रुपए वसूलने का विडियो वायरल।
  • बलिया के एनएच 31 पर मवेशी लदी गाड़ी से रुपए वसूलने का वीडियो वायरल

एक तरफ सरकार जहां पुलिस विभाग को जवाबदेही की पाठ पढ़ा रही है वही दूसरी ओर बलिया थाना क्षेत्र के राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 31 बलिया पुलिस वाहनों से वसूली करने में व्यस्त है। सोमवार की अहले सुबह स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा पशु व्यवसायियों से अवैध वसूली का ग्रामीणों ने जमकर विरोध किया और अवैध वसूली के खिलाफ एन एच 31 को जानीपुर ढाला के समीप जाम करने का भी प्रयास किया गया। जो मामला प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस अधिकारी सह थानाध्यक्ष अवधेश सरोज के पहल पर तब शांत हुआ जब उन्होंने लोगों को लिखित सूचना देने पर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का भरोसा दिलाया। स्थानीय ग्रामीण एवं जाप नेता सुमित कुमार यादव, अविनाश कुमार एवं बलबंत कुमार ने बताया कि एन एच 31 पर पशु व्यापारी से अवैध वसूली का धंधा काफी दिनों से बदस्तूर जारी है। सोमवार को भी अहले सुबह एनएच 31 पर गश्ती कर रही पुलिस टीम द्वारा वाहन रोककर पशु ले जा रहे व्यापारी से अवैध वसूली की जा रही थी। अवैध वसूली के कारण पशुओं से लदे लगभग दर्जनभर वाहन एनएच 31 पर ही लाईन में खड़े थे। फलस्वरूप अवैध वसूली से नाराज ग्रामीणों ने जब पशु व्यापारी से पूछताछ की तो तेघड़ा पिढ़ौली के पशु व्यापारी के अलावे अन्य व्यापारी ने बताया कि प्रत्येक सोमवार को मानसी में हाट लगता है। कीमत गांव में अच्छी नहीं मिलने के कारण पशुओं की बिक्री के लिये मानसी हाट ले जाते हैं। वाहन से पशुओं को हाट तक ले जाने के दौरान रास्ते में पड़ने वाले सभी थाना की पुलिस को अवैध राशि देनी पड़ती है। बलिया सहित अभी तक छः थाने को राशि दे चुका हूं। पुलिस वाले राशि नहीं देने पर गंदी गंदी गालियां देने के साथ मारपीट भी करते हैं। इतना ही नहीं थाना में गाड़ी लगवाने की धमकी भी देते हैं। प्रत्येक वाहन से सौ से लेकर पांच सौ रूपये तक की वसूली की जाती है। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पशु व्यापारी से पुलिस द्वारा अवैध वसूली की लिखित सूचना नहीं मिली है। लिखित सूचना मिलने के बाद जांचोपरांत मामला सही पाये जाने पर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जायेगी।

