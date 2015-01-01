पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:दियारा की सड़कों के प्रति संवेदनहीन हैं सड़क निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी

बलिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टूटी सड़कों की नहीं हो रही मरम्मत, क्षेत्र वासियों में नाराजगी, सड़क ठीक करने की मांग

बलिया के दियारा क्षेत्र में प्रत्येक वर्ष आने वाली बाढ़ से एक ओर जहां दियारा की सड़क को बर्वादी का दंश झेलना पड़ता है। वहीं दियारा की सड़कों के निर्माण में गुणवत्ता का भी ख्याल नहीं रखे जाने से समय से पहले ही जर्जर हो जाती है। ऐसा ही मामला बलिया दियारा के लखमिनियां-मसूदनपुर पथ का है। जो सड़क के जर्जर होने के काफी दिनों बाद विगत दो वर्ष पूर्व करीब तीन करोड़ की लागत से विभागीय टेंडर हुआ।

जिसमें कार्य एजेंसी के रूप में सड़क निर्माण कार्य का जिम्मा तात्कालीन ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता को दी गई। जिनके द्वारा काम का जिम्मा पेटी कान्ट्रेक्ट पर एक संवेदक को दी गई। कार्य भी आरंभ हुआ। लेकिन अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से निर्माण कार्य की गुणवत्ता को ताक पर रखकर निर्माण कर दिया गया।

नतीजा यह हुआ कि विगत वर्ष ही बरसात आते-आते कई जगहों पर सड़क जर्जर हो गई। जब इस सड़क के संबंध में पत्रकारों द्वारा जर्जर सड़क के संबंध में जानकारी ली गई तो उन्होंने सड़क की मरम्मति के नाम पर पास के ईट भट्ठा के मालिकों से कहकर जगह-जगह ईट का टुकडा़ डालकर खानापूर्ति कर ली गई। तत्कालीन अधिकारियों से सड़क के संबंध में जानकारी लिए जाने पर उन्होंने सड़क की अगले पांच साल तक निर्माण करने वाली एजेंसी के द्वारा ही मरम्मति करने की बात बताई थी। ज्ञात हो कि आजादी के बाद पहली बार प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के तहत लखमिनियां से मसूदनपुर तक करीब आठ किलोमीटर की सड़क का निर्माण किया गया था। करीब पांच साल तक उक्त सड़क का कालीकरण नहीं हो सका। काफी जद्दोजहद के बाद किसी तरह सड़क का निर्माण हुआ। लेकिन निर्माण के साथ ही सड़क टूटने भी लगी।

वर्ष 2013 में आई बाढ़ ने तो उक्त सड़क को कई जगहों पर तहस-नहस ही कर दिया गया था। वहीं वर्ष 2016 में आयी प्रयंलकारी बाढ़ ने पूरा कर दिया। जिस बाढ़ में कई जगहों पर सड़क बाढ़ में ही बह गयी थी। जिसके बाद वर्ष 2018 में उक्त सड़क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ।
घटिया सड़क निर्माण काे ले ग्रामीणाें में नाराजगी
इस संबंध में स्थानीय ग्रामीण मसूदनपुर निवासी रंजन चौधरी, देवेन्द्र चौधरी, विजय चौधरी, पूर्व पंसस चंदा कुमारी, साहपुर निवासी रंजीत राय, शिवनगर निवासी प्रशांत राय, अमित कुमार, सुजय कुमार झा, सच्चिदानंद पासवान, भवानंदपुर निकासी अमित कुंवर, डोमन सिंह, पंकज सिंह आदि ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण के समय विभागीय अधिकारी की सह पर संवेदक के द्वारा निर्माण कार्य में मनमानी की गयी है। जिससे इतने कम समय में ही सड़क जर्जर हो गई।

इन लोगों ने कहा कि अगर दियारा की मुख्य सड़क को बांध की लेवल में बनाया जाता तो एक ओर जहां दियारा वासियों को बारहमासीया सड़क की सौगात मिल जाती। वहीं दूसरी और प्रत्येक वर्ष बाढ़ के समय नाव आदि पर होने वाले खर्च तो बच ही सकती थी। साथ ही बाढ़ से प्रत्येक वर्ष तबाह हो रहे सड़क की मरम्मति पर होने वाले खर्च भी बच सकते थे। जिस दिशा में न तो सड़क निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी ही संवेदनशील हैं और न ही स्थानीय अधिकारी ही इसके प्रति जिम्मेवार हैं। जिससे लोगों में काफी नाराजगी देखी जा रही है।

