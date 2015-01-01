पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लिया जायजा:आरटीपीएस कर्मियों को लंबित मामलों का जल्द से जल्द निपटारा करने का निर्देश दिया, लगाई फटकार

बलिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साहेबपुरकमाल प्रखंड मुख्यालय में निरीक्षण करते डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा।
  • औचक निरीक्षण करने बलिया पहुंचे डीएम ने प्रखंड कार्यालय में कर्मियों की उपस्थिति पंजी की जांच की
  • अनुपस्थित कर्मियों के वेतन काटने का दिया आदेश, कहा- समय से हो कार्यालय में सभी काम

बेगूसराय से साहेबपुर कमाल प्रखंड का औचक निरीक्षण करने जा रहे डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा बुधवार को अचानक बलिया प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंच गए। डीएम के प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंचते ही कर्मियों में हड़कंप मच गया। सभी अपने-अपने कामों में लग गए। प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंचकर डीएम ने आरटीपीएस कार्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण किया। जहां जाति, आवासीय, पेंशन सहित आदि आवेदनों की जांच की। लंबित आवेदन देखकर उन्होंने कर्मियों को जमकर फटकार लगाई। उन्होंने आरटीपीएस कर्मियों को लंबित मामलों का शीघ्र निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया है। जिसके बाद प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंचकर उन्होंने कर्मियों के उपस्थिति पंजी की भी जांच की। उपस्थिति पंजी में चार कर्मियों के अनुपस्थित पाए जाने से उन्होंने प्रखंड कार्यालय के प्रधान सहायक मो यूनूस को भी फटकार लगाया। अनुपस्थित कर्मियों में पंचायती राज तकनीकी सहायक नेहा कुमारी के द्वारा 2 दिन से उपस्थिति पंजी में अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज नहीं कराई गई थी। जबकि शिखा कुमारी का एक दिन का पंजी खाली था। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के पर्यवेक्षक शब्बीर अहमद एवं ग्रामीण आवास सहायक प्रेमचंद कुमार भी अनुपस्थित पाए गए।

स्पष्टीकरण की मांग
उन्होंने सभी अनुपस्थित कर्मियों का अनुपस्थिति का बेतन काटने एवं स्पष्टीकरण की मांग करने का निर्देश बीडीओ विकास कुमार को दिया। साथ ही अनुपस्थित कर्मियों की उपस्थिति पंजी नहीं भरने के आरोप में प्रधान सहायक मो यूनुस से भी स्पष्टीकरण पूछे जाने का निर्देश दिया गया।

डीएम को देख सभी कर्मी अपने अपने काम में लग गए
अचानक प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंचे डीएम को देखते ही प्रखंड कर्मियों में अफरा-तफरी मच गयी। सभी कर्मी आनन-फानन में अपने-अपने कामों में लग गये। जबकि चार कर्मियों का वेतन काटे जाने का सख्त निर्देश पर कर्मियों में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। मौके पर एसडीओ डाॅ उत्तम कुमार, एसडीपीओ कुमार वीर धिरेन्द्र, बीडीओ विकास कुमार आदि मौजुद थे।

डीएम ने किया प्रखंड व अंचल कार्यालय का निरीक्षण, आरटीपीएस काउंटर पहुंच किया मुआयना

साहेबपुरकमाल | डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा बुधवार को अचानक प्रखंड मुख्यालय साहेबपुर कमाल पहुंचे, इससे अधिकारियों व कर्मियों में हड़कंप मच गया। डीएम की गाड़ी मुख्यालय परिसर में प्रवेश करते ही प्रखंड व अंचल कर्मी कार्यालय में अपने अपने काम में लग गए। वहीं परिसर में बिना मास्क पहने मौजूद लोग इधर-उधर भागने लगे। इसी क्रम में डीएम अचानक से आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर पहुंच गए जहां मौजूद कर्मियों से बातचीत कर स्थिति का जायजा लिया। लोक शिकायत के कामों से अनुमंडल में रहने के कारण बीडीओ श्रीनिवास एवं अंचलाधिकारी जयकृष्ण प्रसाद की अनुपस्थिति में ही डीएम ने प्रखंड व अंचल कार्यालय में मौजूद उपस्थित व अनुपस्थित कर्मियों के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की। जहां अंचल का एक कर्मी अनुपस्थित पाया गया। इसी बीच बीडीओ श्रीनिवास निवास प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंच गए जिन्हें डीएम ने अनुपस्थित अंचल कर्मी से कारण पृच्छा करने का निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान डीएम अपनी शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे फरियादियों से बारी-बारी से बुलाकर बातचीत की और उसके सामाधान के लिए बीडीओ को आवश्यक निर्देश दिये।

नल जल योजना में तेजी लाने का दिया निर्देश
डीएम ने बताया कि उन्हें शिकायत मिल रही थी यहां कर्मी विलंब से कार्यालय पहुंचते हैं। जिसके कारण लोगों के काम का निष्पादन विलंब से हो पा रहा है। इसी को लेकर वे यहां पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रखंड के सभी कर्मी तो यहां मौजूद थे परंतु अंचल के एक संविदा कर्मी विलंब से कार्यालय पहुंचे। डीएम ने बताया कि उसके बारे में बीमार रहने के कारण विलंब से पहुंचने की बात बताई गई है। जिसके लिए उन कर्मी से भी कारण पृच्छा करने को कहा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस क्रम में आरटीपीएस काउंटर का भी निरीक्षण किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि जाति-आवासीय प्रमाण पत्र का काम भी ससमय निष्पादित हो रहा है। परंतु दाखिल खारिज के पांच सौ मामला पेंडिंग पाया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि हालांकि यहां मात्र चार हल्का कर्मचारी मौजूद है जिसके कारण दाखिल खारिज का निष्पादन ससमय नहीं हो पा रहा है। डीएम ने बताया कि यह सरकार के महत्वाकांक्षी योजना में शामिल है। जिसको लेकर वे पूरी तरह गंभीर हैं और बीडीओ से बातचीत कर उसमें आने वाले व्यवधान को दूर कर इस योजना में तेजी लाने को निर्देशित किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें