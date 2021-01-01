पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोलीमारी:बेखौफ अपराधी ने शौच जाने के दाैरान एक युवक को मारी गोली, तीन के खिलाफ केस

बलिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अपराधियों के द्वारा एक युवक को शौच जाने के क्रम में पूर्व से घात लगाए तीन की संख्या में अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया। जिसे इलाज के लिये आनन-फानन में परिजनों द्वारा बेगूसराय के निजी क्लिनीक में ले जाया गया। जहां गंभीर अवस्था में इलाज चल रहा है। घायल युवक की पहचान डंडारी थाना क्षेत्र के शिवनंदन यादव के 35 वर्षीय पुत्र मंजेश कुमार यादव के रूप में कराई गई है। घटना के संबंध में डंडारी थानाध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि इस घटना से संबंधित गोली मारकर घायल करने वाले एक अपराधी राजोपुर निवासी गुड्डू पासवान को बीती रात में ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। जबकि घायल के पिता शिवनंदन यादव के बयान पर इस घटना में तीन लोगों को नामजद बनाया गया है। दो नामजद अब भी फरार चल रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि गोली मारे जाने की घटना का अभी तक कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। परंतु गिरफ्तार अपराधी गुड्डू पासवान राजोपुर गांव का ही रहने वाला है। अपराधियों द्वारा घर में घुसकर गोली मारकर घायल कर दिए जाने की घटना से परिजनों में भय का वातावरण बना हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser