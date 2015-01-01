पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बरौनी जंक्शन से 2 किमी पूर्व अवध-असम का इंजन फेल

बरौनी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंजन फेल होने के बाद अवध असम स्पेशल के यात्री हुए परेशान।
  • स्पीयर इंजन भेजने में रेलवे को लगा एक घंटा

बरौनी जंक्शन पहुंचने से 2 किलोमीटर पूर्व बरौनी फ्लैग आईबीएच सिग्नल पर सोमवार की सुबह तकरीबन 9:00 बजे के बाद लालगढ़ से डिब्रूगढ़ जा रहे अवध आसाम स्पेशल का इंजन फेल हो गया। इंजन फेल होने की सूचना पाते ही स्थानीय रेल प्रशासन में खलबली मच गई। सुनसान में यात्रियों के साथ खड़ी ट्रेन को बरौनी जंक्शन लाने के लिए रेल प्रशासन द्वारा प्रयास शुरू कर दिया गया। लेकिन बरौनी जंक्शन से 2 किलोमीटर दूर स्पीयर इंजन भेजने में रेलवे को तकरीबन 1:15 घंटा का समय लग गया।

इस दौरान ट्रेन में सवार यात्री कई बार हंगामा एवं नारेबाजी करते रहे। इंजन के मौके पर पहुंचने के बाद कैरेज विभाग के कर्मियों को पता लगा की रेल इंजन मे बीपी पाइप ही उपलब्ध नहीं है। ऐसे में पूरे ट्रेन एवं फेल इंजन का वैक्यूम रिलीज करने और फिर वहां से ले जाने के लिए तमाम करतब के दौरान करीब 1 घंटे बीत गए।

तब इंजन फेल होने के तकरीबन 2 घंटे बाद सुनसान में खड़े अवध आसाम स्पेशल को स्पीयर इंजन से खींच कर बरौनी जंक्शन के प्लेटफार्म संख्या तीन पर लाया जा सका। जहां ट्रेन के फेल इंजन एवं स्पीयर इंजन को तो हटा यार्ड सेक्शन में भेज दिया गया। लेकिन ट्रेन के बरौनी जंक्शन पहुंचने के बाद इस ट्रेन के लिए दूसरा इंजन उपलब्ध करवाने में रेलवे को तकरीबन 1:40 घंटा लग गया।

सांढ़ के इंजन से टकराने के कारण इंजन खराब

बताया जाता है कि बरौनी आ रहे अवध आसाम स्पेशल ट्रेन मुजफ्फरपुर बरौनी रेल खंड में रेल ट्रैक पर घूम रहे किसी सांड से सामने से टकरा गई। तेज ट्रेन की ठोकर से तो उक्त सांड ट्रैक से दूर चला गया। लेकिन इसके बाद से ही ट्रेन के इंजन में कुछ तकनीकी गड़बड़ियां महसूस होने लगी। लेकिन ट्रेन के बरौनी जंक्शन पहुंचने के 2 किलोमीटर पूर्व ही इंजन में पूरी तरह काम करना बंद कर दिया।

