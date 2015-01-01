पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:ग्रामीण बैंक के मैनेजर सहित परिवार के सभी लोग संक्रमित

बरौनी7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटना स्थित हॉस्पिटल में चल रहा है सभी का इलाज

बरौनी के बारो स्थित दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक के शाखा प्रबंधक सहित उनके परिवार के अन्य कई सदस्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद इलाज के लिए उन्हें उनके परिवार के सदस्यों सहित पटना के एक हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। जहां फिलहाल सबो की स्थिति सामान्य बताई जा रही है। शाखा प्रबंधक एवं उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने की सूचना मिलते ही बैंक के उक्त शाखा में ही नही उक्त बैंक के मुख्यालय सहित अन्य शाखा में भी हड़कंप मच गया। बारो स्थित दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक के शाखा के सभी कर्मियों को मुख्यालय ने ग्राहक से जुड़े तमाम कार्यों को तत्काल बंद करने का निर्देश दिया। जिसके बाद मंगलवार को उक्त बैंक की शाखा में पहुंचे सभी ग्राहकों को तत्काल वापस भेज दिया गया और बैंक को बंद कर दिया गया। मुख्यालय ने उक्त शाखा में कार्यरत सभी कर्मियों को कोरोना संक्रमण से संबंधित जांच करवाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उक्त बैंक शाखा के कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव की ड्यूटी से लौटने के बाद शाखा प्रबंधक अस्वस्थ रहने लगे थे। बाद में बुखार की शिकायत पर का इलाज बेगूसराय में करवाया गया। इस दौरान डॉक्टर ने उनकी कोविड-19 से संबंधित जांच करवाई। जिसमें वे पॉजिटिव पाए गए। शाखा प्रबंधक के पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद उनके परिवार के सभी सदस्यों की भी कोविड-19 संक्रमण से संबंधित जांच करवाई गई। जिसमें उनके 2 संतान व 83 वर्षीय पिता भी संक्रमित पाया गया।

अभी पत्नी की कोरोना रिपोर्ट है नेगेटिव
जबकि फिलहाल उनकी पत्नी का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इन सभी को बेगूसराय से इलाज के लिए पटना ले जाया गया है। जहां एक जाने-माने हॉस्पिटल में इन सबों का इलाज कराया जा रहा है। शाखा प्रबंधक के कोरोना संक्रमित होने की खबर के बाद ना सिर्फ उनके साथ काम करने वाले कर्मियों में संक्रमण को लेकर भय व्याप्त है। बल्कि उक्त शाखा आने वाले ग्राहकों एवं शाखा प्रबंधक के संपर्क में आने वाले अन्य लोगों के संक्रमण होने का भय सताने लगा है।

