शुभ लग्न की तिथि कम:बैंड-बाजा, लाइटिंग, होटल व कैटरर्स की बुकिंग फुल

बरौनी| मनोज कुमार झा2 दिन पहले
  • शहनाई वादकों को नहीं मिल रहा है काम, लग्न को लेकर डिमांड ऐसी कि अगले वर्ष अप्रैल-मई के लिए भी अभी से बुकिंग फुल, इस माह तो सबका रेट दोगुना

इस माह लगन कम और शादी विवाह करने वालों की संख्या अधिक होने के कारण ऐसी मारामारी है कि ना सिर्फ मिठाइयों के लिए दूध के बल्कि फूलों की डिमांड के अनुसार सप्लाई नहीं हो पा रही। फूल की तो स्थिति यह है कि डिमांड से 30% से भी कम सप्लाई होने के कारण दीपावली के समय बिकने वाले रेट के मुकाबले अभी दोगुने दाम में फूल बिक रहे हैं। कमोबेश यही स्थिति लगन के दौरान इस माह बैंड-बाजे, टेंट-पंडाल, गाड़ी-घोड़ा, हलवाई व कैटरर्स सहित लगन में उपयोग में आने वाले सजावटी सामग्री व अन्य सामान की है। एक-एक लग्न में डबल बुकिंग के बावजूद इन सामग्रियों की उपलब्धता आयोजकों के लिए एक समस्या बनी है।

बैंड बाजों की बुकिंग चुनौतीपूर्ण
मिथिला पंचांग के ज्ञाता एवं पुरोहितों द्वारा दिसंबर महीने में लगन के लिए मात्र 5 शुभ मुहूर्त ही उपयुक्त बताए गए थे। 6 दिसंबर एवं 7 दिसंबर के अलावे 10 दिसंबर, 11 दिसंबर एवं 14 को शुभ लग्न का दिन निर्धारित किया गया है। इसमें से 6 दिसंबर एवं 7 दिसंबर के लग्न के मौके पर क्षेत्र के तकरीबन 13 युवाओं का जबकि 17 से अधिक युवतियों का विवाह संपन्न होने की सूचना है। इस माह में बाकी बचे मात्र 3 शुभ लगन मे भी क्षेत्र के दर्जनों युवक-युवतियों का सगुन तिलक व विवाह होना तय है। ऐसे में वैसे लोग जिनके लग्न की तिथि महीनों पूर्व तय हो चुकी थी, वे लोग तो बैंड-बाजे, पंडाल, हलवाई-कैटरर्स एवं कार व अन्य सवारी कि पूर्व से बुकिंग करवा रखा था।

बैंड पार्टी व गाड़ियों का एक-एक लग्न में डबल बुकिंग
इस महीना लग्न की मात्र 5 शुभ मुहूर्त होने के कारण एक ही दिन क्षेत्र के कई युवक-युवतियों का लगन होना तय है। ऐसे में एक-एक वाहनों की एक-एक लग्न में डबल बुकिंग के बावजूद आयोजकों को मनचाही संख्या में मनचाहे मॉडल के वाहन उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

एक दिन में दो शिफ्ट में हुई है बुकिंग
यही हाल बैंड वाजे का भी है। एक बैंड पार्टी चलाने वाले अंसार अली ने बताया कि दिसंबर की सभी तिथियों के लिए बुकिंग हाे गई है। जबकि अगले वर्ष अप्रैल और मई की प्रमुख तिथियों के लिए भी बुकिंग हाे गई है। इस महीने तो एक तिथि के लिए दो शिफ्ट की भी बुकिंग की गई है।

शहनाईवादकों के पास काम नहीं, लोगों का घट रहा है रुझान
जहां एक ओर शादियों में बैंड-बाजा को लेकर मारामारी है तो दूसरी ओर अब शादी विवाह में शहनाई की गूंज सुनाई ही नहीं पड़ रही। लोगों का रुझान इस तरफ घटने लगा है। इससे शहनाई बजाने वाले आर्थिक संकट में हैं। मो रहमत की मानें तो वे अपने पिता मो रज्ज़ाक की शहनाई मास्टर की विरासत को ही आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। लेकिन लोग बुकिंग नहीं करा रहे। दिसंबर माह में लग्न मुहूर्त में मात्र 9 और 11 दिसंबर की ही बुकिंग हुई है।

डिमांड के अनुसार नहीं उपलब्ध हो पा रहा है फूल
लग्न के कम मुहूर्त के कारण एक ही दिन बड़ी संख्या मे डिमांड के अनुसार फूलों की पूर्ति संभव नहीं हो पा रही है। हालांकि क्षेत्रीय स्तर पर भी कुछ गेंदा के फूलों की आपूर्ति कराई जाती है लेकिन क्षेत्र में गेंदा व अन्य फूलों को हावड़ा से मंगाए जाते हैं। फूल का थोक कारोबारी संतोष मालाकार ने बताया कि वे गेंदा और अन्य फूल पश्चिम बंगाल के हावड़ा और राणा घाट से मंगाते हैं। लेकिन डिमांड के अनुरूप इसकी आपूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। शादियों को लेकर फूलों की बुकिंग फुल है।

