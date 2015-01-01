पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 से बदलाव:राजधानी व साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का बदला समय

बरौनी2 दिन पहले
  • सोमवार व शुक्रवार को रात 10:00 बजे डिब्रूगढ़ से जलेगी व अगले दिन शाम के 5:35 बजे पहुंचेगी

वाया बरौनी बेगूसराय नई दिल्ली से डिब्रूगढ़ तक चलने वाली सप्ताहिक राजधानी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल एवं लोकमान्य तिलक से गुवाहाटी तक चलने वाली साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन के समय में संशोधन किया गया है। डिब्रूगढ़ से नई दिल्ली के लिए चलने वाले 02505 राजधानी स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 11 दिसंबर से, जबकि नई दिल्ली से डिब्रूगढ़ के लिए प्रस्थान करने वाले 02506 राजधानी स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 13 दिसंबर से नए बदले हुए समय के अनुसार चलेगी। इसके अलावे गुवाहाटी से लोकमान्य तिलक के लिए प्रस्थान करने वाली 05646 डाउन स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 9 दिसंबर से, जबकि लोकमान्य तिलक से गुवाहाटी के लिए प्रस्थान करने वाली 05645 अप स्पेशल 12 दिसंबर से नए परिवर्तित समय के अनुसार परिचालित होगी। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे हाजीपुर के मुख्य यात्री परिचालन प्रबंधक द्वारा जारी सूचना के अनुसार, अब नए समय से 02505 नंबर की साप्ताहिक स्पेशल राजधानी 11 दिसंबर 2020 से प्रत्येक अप सोमवार एवं शुक्रवार को रात के 10:00 बजे डिब्रूगढ़ से प्रस्थान कर अगले दिन शाम के 5:35 बजे बेगूसराय एवं 6:50 बजे बरौनी जंक्शन पहुंचेगी। जो बेगूसराय से 5:37 बजे एवं बरौनी जंक्शन से शाम 7:00 बजे प्रस्थान कर तीसरे दिन दोपहर के 1:38 बजे नई दिल्ली पहुंचेगी। जबकि 02506 नंबर की साप्ताहिक राजधानी स्पेशल 13 दिसंबर 2020 से प्रत्येक गुरुवार एवं रविवार को नई दिल्ली से दिन के 11:25 बजे प्रस्थान कर अगले दिन सुबह 4:50 बजे बरौनी एवं 5:16 बजे बेगूसराय रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचेगी। जो बरौनी से सुबह 5:00 बजे एवं बेगूसराय से सुबह 5:18 बजे प्रस्थान कर तीसरे दिन अहले सुबह 3:45 बजे डिब्रूगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

गुवाहाटी से 4:55 बजे शाम में करेगी प्रस्थान, शाम चार बजे पहुंचेगी बेगूसराय
इसी तरह 05645 नंबर की स्पेशल ट्रेन शनिवार एवं बुधवार को लोकमान्य तिलक से सुबह 8:05 बजे प्रस्थान कर अगले दिन शाम 4:00 बजे बरौनी जंक्शन एवं 4:21 बजे बेगूसराय रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचेगी। जो बरौनी जंक्शन से शाम 4:05 बजे एवं बेगूसराय रेलवे स्टेशन से 4:23 बजे प्रस्थान कर तीसरे दिन दोपहर के 12:00 बजे गुवाहाटी पहुंचेगी। जबकि 056 46 नंबर के स्पेशल ट्रेन 9 दिसंबर 2020 से प्रत्येक रविवार एवं बुधवार को गुवाहाटी से शाम 4:55 बजे प्रस्थान कर अगले दिन सुबह 8:58 बजे बेगूसराय एवं 9:30 बजे बरौनी जंक्शन पहुंचेगी। जो सुबह 9:00 बजे बेगूसराय से एवं 9:35 बजे बरौनी जंक्शन से प्रस्थान कर तीसरे दिन शाम के 5:50 बजे लोकमान्य तिलक स्टेशन पहुंचेगी। यह ट्रेन सामान्य दर्जे की दो, शयनयान की 13, एसी टू टियर की एक, एसी 3 टियर की 5, पैंट्री कार की एक एवं ब्रेकभान की दो बोगियों की संरचना से परिचालित होगी।

