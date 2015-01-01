पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरौनी:तेघड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 49.8 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं का विश्वास हासिल किया

बरौनी4 घंटे पहले
तेघड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बरौनी एपीएसएम कॉलेज में संपन्न हुए 31 राउंड की मतगणना में महागठबंधन से सीपीआई के प्रत्याशी राम रतन सिंह कुल 47979 मतों से जीत हासिल की। मतगणना में राम रतन सिंह ने कुल 85229 मत पाया। जबकि दूसरे नंबर पर विरेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने 37250 मत और तीसरे नंबर पर ललन कुंवर ने 29936 मत पाया है।

तेघड़ा विधानसभा के कुल 3718 मतदाताओं ने नोटा दबाकर चुनावी मैदान में भाग्य आजमा रहे 14 प्रत्याशियों में से किसी के लिए प्रति अपना समर्थन नहीं जताते हुए नोटा को अपना वोट किया है। इस प्रकार चुनाव में विजय रहे राम रतन सिंह मतदान के प्रतिशत का 49.8 प्रतिशत मत प्राप्त कर विजय हासिल किया।

जबकि दूसरे नंबर पर रहे वीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह को 21.77 प्रतिशत, एवं तीसरे नंबर पर रहे ललन कुमार को मात्र 17.49 प्रतिशत मत प्राप्त हुआ। इसके अलावा मतदान के 2.17 प्रतिशत वोटरों ने नोटा को दबाकर अपना मत दिया। मतगणना में राम रतन सिंह को ईवीएम से कुल 84620 मत जबकि पोस्टल बैलट से कुल 609 मत प्राप्त हुआ।

मतगणना केंद्र का डीएम व एसपी ने लिया जायजा
मतगणना के दौरान डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा एवं एसपी अवकाश कुमार दोपहर एवं फिर देर रात को एपीएसएम कॉलेज पहुंचकर मतगणना के दौरान पारदर्शिता, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था एवं अन्य व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। दोपहर 2:00 बजे के बाद ज्यों-ज्यों महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी की जीत का आंकड़ा बढ़ने लगा।

मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर मौजूद अन्य प्रत्याशी एवं उनके समर्थक केंद्र से बाहर निकलने लगे। जबकि एपीएसएम कॉलेज के मुख्य द्वार के बाहर वामपंथियों एवं महागठबंधन के लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ने लगी। शाम 4:00 बजे के बाद कन्हैया कुमार महागठबंधन के सीपीआई प्रत्याशी राम रतन सिंह के साथ एपीएसएम कॉलेज परिसर में पहुंचे। भारी मतों से जीत पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कन्हैया कुमार ने कहा कि युवा बदलाव चाहते हैं।

