असुविधा:मात्र 11 ट्रिप चलने के बाद आज से कटिहार दिल्ली क्लोन स्पेशल ट्रेन का परिचालन बंद

बरौनी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्यादा यात्रा टिकट के कारण सीटों की कम बुकिंग बना कारण

बड़े उत्साह एवं विज्ञापन के साथ कटिहार से भाया बरौनी दिल्ली के बीच चलाई गई क्लोन स्पेशल मात्र 11 ट्रिप के परिचालन के बाद अब निरस्त करने की सूचना निर्गत कर दी गई है। हालांकि निरस्त करने की जारी सूचना में इसका कारण तो नहीं बताया गया है। लेकिन जानकारों के अनुसार सामान्य एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों के अनुपात में क्लोन स्पेशल के ऊंचे दर के भाड़ा के कारण परिचालन शुरू करने के शुरुआती दौर से ही इस ट्रेन में सीटों की बुकिंग का अनुपात काफी कम था। ऐसे में इस ट्रेन के परिचालन से रेलवे को लगातार घाटा उठाना पड़ रहा था। अंततः यात्रियों द्वारा इस ट्रेन को नकारे जाने की स्थिति में ही रेलवे को इसे निरस्त करने को विवश होना पड़ा। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे हाजीपुर के मुख्य यात्री परिचालन प्रबंधक द्वारा जारी पत्र के अनुसार कटिहार से भाया बरौनी दिल्ली के लिए 25 सितंबर से प्रत्येक शुक्रवार को चलने वाली 05485 अप नंबर की क्लोन स्पेशल ट्रेन को 11 दिसंबर से निरस्त कर दिया गया है। जबकि दिल्ली से भाया बरौनी कटिहार के लिए 27 सितंबर से प्रत्येक रविवार को चलने वाली 05486 डाउन नंबर के क्लोन स्पेशल ट्रेन 13 दिसंबर से निरस्त कर दिया गया है। एसी 3 टियर की 16 बोगी एवं शयनयान की दो बोगी के अलावे पावर कार की दो बोगी एवं पैंट्रीकार की एक बोगी सहित 22 बोगियों से इस क्लोन साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू हुआ था। यह सभी बोगियां पूर्व से चलने वाली हमसफर एक्सप्रेस में संचालित होने वाली बोगियां थी। जिसमें यात्रा करने वाले रेल यात्रियों को सामान्य एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के भाड़े के अनुपात में काफी अधिक एवं हमसफर एक्सप्रेस दर्जे के ट्रेन के बराबर भाड़ा का व्यय करना होगा। जिस कारण लोगों को इस ट्रेन में यात्रा में आर्थिक असुविधा झेलनी पड़ती थी। ऐसे में ट्रेन के शुरुआती दौर से ही इसकी बुकिंग का अनुपात काफी कम दर्ज किया जा रहा था।

