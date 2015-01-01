पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साहेबपुर कमाल:पिता की विरासत को बरकरार रखने में सफल रहे ललन यादव

बरौनी4 घंटे पहले
  • बाेले- क्षेत्र का समुचित विकास करना हमारा उद्देश्य

नवनिर्वाचित विधायक सत्तानंद संबुद्ध उर्फ ललन अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंद्वी जदयू के शशिकांत कुमार शशि उर्फ अमर कुमार सिंह को 14225 मतों से पराजित कर साहेबपुर कमाल विधानसभा के सीट पर कब्जा जमा लिया है। इससे पूर्व इस सीट पर इनके पिताजी श्रीनारायण यादव का कब्जा था। खास बात यह है कि अपने राजनीतिक जीवन के शुरूआत में ही जीत हासिल कर अपने पिता की राजनीतिक विरासत को बरकरार रखने में सफल रहे।

भास्कर से हुई बातचीत के दौरान ललन यादव काफी खुश नजर आए और इस जीत के लिए वे क्षेत्र की जनता के प्रति आभार प्रकट किया। उन्होंने बताया कि पहली बार में ही जीत मिल जाना काफी सुखद एहसास कराता है। हालांकि उन्होंने बताया कि राजनीति उन्हें विरासत में मिली है। इससे पूर्व उनके पिताजी वर्ष 1980 में सबसे पहले सोशलिस्ट पार्टी के टिकट पर चुनाव जीतकर विधानसभा पहुंचे थे। तब से एक दो टर्म को छोड़कर लगातार वे जनता दल एवं राजद के टिकट पर इस विधानसभा का प्रतिनिधित्व करते रहे।

उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें अपने पिताजी से ही समाजसेवा करने की प्रेरणा मिली। पिताजी के बाद इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए अपनी सेवा देने का मन पूर्व से बना रखे थे। संयोग से आज जनता ने अपार बहुमत से जीत दिलाकर एक बड़ी जिम्मेदारी भी सौंप दी है। ललन यादव ने बताया कि उनका लक्ष्य सबों के साथ मधुर संबंध बनाते हुए बिना किसी भेदभाव के क्षेत्र के समुचित विकास करना रहेगा। जिसमें शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करना उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता होगी।

