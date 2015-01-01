पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ अपराधी:फुलवरिया थाना के नाक के नीचे से हुई लूट पुलिस के लिए बनी बड़ी चुनौती

बरौनी43 मिनट पहले
  • जांच के लिए देर रात खुद पहुंचे पुलिस कप्तान, घटना के 24 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस अंधेरे में मार रही है हाथ, कुछ लोगों को थाने लाकर कर रही है पूछताछ, बैंक कर्मियों की कार्यशैली भी संदेह के घेरे में

फुलवरिया थाना के मुख्य गेट के सामने स्थित उत्कर्ष स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक में हथियार के बल पर शाम के 6:10 बजे के बाद की गई लूट की घटना ने ना सिर्फ पुलिस को बड़ी चुनौती दी है। बल्कि इस घटना से खाकी के घट रहे अकबाल एवं अपराधियों के बढ़ रहे मनोबल की चर्चाएं आम है। उत्कर्ष स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक के शाखा प्रबंधक अवधेश कुमार ने घटना की लिखित शिकायत फुलवरिया थाना में देखकर हथियार से लैस नकाबपोश अज्ञात चार लुटेरों द्वारा बैंक से कुल 6 लाख 82 हजार 968 रुपए लूटे जाने का एफआइआर दर्ज करवाया है। फुलवरिया थाना के गेट के सामने से इस तरह सरेआम बैंक से हथियार के बल पर की गई लूट की घटना के बाद न सिर्फ पुलिस महकमा सकते में है। वल्कि पुलिस ने इसे चुनौती के तौर पर भी लिया है। घटना के बाद खुद पुलिस कप्तान अवकाश कुमार सोमवार की देर रात घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर मामले की जांच करने के बाद घटना में शामिल अपराधियों की तुरंत गिरफ्तारी के लिए अपने अधीनस्थ अधिकारियों के साथ विचार विमर्श किया। हालांकि घटना के 24 घंटे बीतने के बाद भी पुलिस अब तक अंधेरे में ही हाथ मार रही है। लेकिन इस मामले में जहां एक ओर जिला के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में छापेमारी एवं धरपकड़ जारी है। वहीं दूसरी ओर पुलिस ने कुछ लोगों को थाना लाकर पूछताछ भी शुरू कर दी है।

बैंक की कार्यशैली संदेहास्पद
घटना में बैंक के कार्यशैली पर भी प्रश्नचिन्ह उठने लगे हैं। दरअसल क्षेत्र के तमाम बैंक प्रतिदिन 4:00 बजे के बाद आर्थिक लेनदेन के लिए बंद हो जाती है। लेकिन इस व्यवस्था के विपरीत देर शाम तक क्षेत्र से राशि का कलेक्शन आने एवं शाम 6:00 बजे के बाद तक आर्थिक लेनदेन के दौरान शाखा में खुलेआम मोटी रकम को रखे जाने और इस दौरान बैंक का ग्रील व मुख्य दरवाजा खुलेआम खुला रखने को लेकर अब न सिर्फ पुलिस के लोग बल्कि आम जनता भी बैंक की कार्यशैली पर भी सवाल उठाने लगे हैं।

बैंककर्मी व ग्राहक के लाइनर होने का संदेह
बैंक में घटी घटना के दौरान अपराधियों के गतिविधि से घटना में बैंक के किसी कर्मी एवं उक्त बैंक के किसी ग्राहक के लाइनर होने की बात से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। दरअसल सीसीटीवी फुटेज के अनुसार अपराधियों के बैंक में प्रवेश के बाद कर्मियों से सीधा उसी केस केबिन एवं ड्रोज का चाबी मांगा जिसमें उस समय सभी राशि रखी गई थी। घटना के बाद अपराधियों ने उस केविन व ड्रोज के अलावे किसी अन्य रूम, आलमारी, ड्रोज या काउंटर को झांकना तक जरूरी नहीं समझा।

छोटे हथियार से बड़े अपराध को दिया अंजाम
अपराधियों ने फुलवरिया थाना के मुख्य द्वार के सामने स्थित उक्त बैंक में जहां घटना को अंजाम दिया, वहां से 50 कदम की दूरी पर एके-47 एसएलआर एवं अन्य अत्याधुनिक हथियार से लैस फुलवरिया थाना की पुलिस की कैंप होती है। बावजूद इसके सीसी कैमरा फुटेज के अनुसार बैंक को लूटने आए अपराधियों के पास किसी महंगे ऑटोमेटिक हथियार की बजाए देसी सिंगल राउंड तमंचा था। जाहिर है अपराधी जान पर ही खेल कर घटना को अंजाम देने आए थे।

बैंक के बाहर के कर्मी अगर तुरंत पहुंचते थाना तो पकड़े जा सकते थे अपराधी
लूट के दौरान बैंक के बाहर के कर्मी के बैंक जाने के दौरान गेट पर खड़े अपराधी द्वारा पिस्तौल दिखाकर वापस किए जाने के बाद अगर उस समय उक्त बैंक कर्मी 50 कदम की दूरी पर थाना पहुंच गए होते, या फिर बाहर ही जोर-जोड़ से चिल्लाना शुरू कर दिया होता तो संभवतः अपराधी बैंक के अंदर ही घेर लिए गए होते। लेकिन उक्त बैंक कर्मी ने इस मामले में सुस्ती दिखाई। जो चर्चा में है।

