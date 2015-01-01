पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंतजार खत्म:फिर से मिनी मास्को लाल हुआ, 30 वर्षों बाद बीहट के विधायक बने रामरतन

बरौनी4 घंटे पहले
  • 1990 के बाद यानी कुल 30 वर्षों के बाद एक बार फिर बीहट गांव से विधायक के रूप में रामरतन सिंह ने अपनी जीत हासिल की

मिनी मास्को के नाम से तेघड़ा विधानसभा का बीहट नगर एक बार फिर से लाले-लाल हो गया है। लाल सितारे की चमक एक बार फिर बीहट में तेज हो गई। 1990 के बाद यानी कुल 30 वर्षों के बाद एक बार फिर बीहट गांव से विधायक के रूप में रामरतन सिंह ने अपनी जीत हासिल करके बेगूसराय की राजनीति में बीहट को फिर से स्थापित कर दिया है।

अगर तेघड़ा विधानसभा की बात करें तो 2008 में नए परिसीमन के तहत बरौनी विधानसभा का नाम बदलकर तेघड़ा विधानसभा किया गया था। वर्ष 2010 के तेघड़ा विधानसभा चुनाव में पहली दफा 52 वर्षों के लगातार वामपंथी राज को समाप्त करते हुए बीजेपी से ललन कुंवर ने रामरतन सिंह को 5846 मतों से पराजित किया था।

तब ललन कुंवर को 38694 मत और रामरतन सिंह को 32848 मत प्राप्त हुआ था। जबकि 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में राजद के सीट से वीरेन्द्र कुमार ने रामलखन सिंह को 15611 मत से पराजित कर दिया। वीरेन्द्र कुमार को 68975 मत, रामलखन सिंह को 53364 और रामरतन सिंह 25818 मत प्राप्त हुआ था। तब रामरतन सिंह विजयी प्रत्याशी से 43157 मतों से पीछे रहे थे।

1952 में तेघड़ा विधानसभा से बीहट के पहले विधायक हुए थे रामचरित्र सिंह
तेघड़ा विधानसभा के इतिहास में पहली बार बीहट से ही कांग्रेस पार्टी के विधायक के रुप में रामचरित्र सिंह विजयी हुए थे। रामचरित्र सिंह ने 1952 के चुनाव में 11238 मत लाकर जनसंघ के नन्द कुमार सिन्हा को पराजित कर दिया तब नन्द कुमार सिन्हा को 3667 मत प्राप्त हुआ था । जिसके बाद रामचरित्र सिंह को 1957 में कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिलने की स्थिति में निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ना पड़ा था।

उन्होंने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सईद अहमद अहसान को पराजित कर दिया था। रामचरित्र सिंह को 19863 और सईद अहमद अहसन को 1528 मत प्राप्त हुआ था। जिसके बाद रामचरित्र सिंह के ही पुत्र कामरेड चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने 1962 के चुनाव में लाल सितारा के रूप में भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी को तेघड़ा विधानसभा में पहचान दिलाई और मिनी मास्को के रूप में बीहट सहित तेघड़ा विधानसभा जाना जाने लगा।

भाकपा प्रत्याशी चंद्रशेखर सिंह 1962 के चुनाव में चुनाव जीते
1962 के चुनाव में भाकपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में चंद्रशेखर सिंह को 16773 मत प्राप्त हुआ। जबकि ब्रह्मदेव प्रसाद सिंह कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार को 12781 मत प्राप्त हुआ था। जिसके बाद 1962 से 1977 तक कामरेड चंद्रशेखर सिंह तेघड़ा के विधायक बने रहे। जिसके बाद तेघड़ा विधानसभा के लिए बीहट का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं मिल पाया और 1977 के चुनाव में तेघड़ा विधानसभा से भाकपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में सूर्यनारायण सिंह विजयी हुए। इसके बाद रामेश्वर सिंह ने तेघड़ा की कमान 1980 में संभाली।
बीहट गांव से मटिहानी विधायक के रूप में सीताराम मिश्र चुने गए
हालांकि इस दौरान बीहट गांव से मटिहानी विधायक के रूप में सीताराम मिश्र और जमालपुर से रामबालक सिंह विधायक चुने गए । फिर से एक बार 1985 में तेघड़ा विधानसभा के लिए बीहट को प्रतिनिधित्व करने का मौका शकुंतला सिन्हा को मिला । इसके बाद से लगातार तेघड़ा विधानसभा के लिए 1990 में वीरपुर से शिवदानी प्रसाद सिंह और 1995 से राजेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह लगातार 2005 तक जीतते रहे । 1985 में शकुन्तला सिन्हा के बाद बीहट से तेघड़ा विधानसभा के लिए 2020 के चुनाव में तीसरे प्रयास में राम रतन सिंह सफल रहे।

