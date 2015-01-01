पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीहट:आम दिनों की तरह ही तैयार होकर घर से निकले विधायक

बरौनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीतने के बाद भी मुखिया जी कहलाना पसंद है

विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रचंड बहुमत से विजयी हुए तेघड़ा विधायक रामरतन सिंह आम दिनों की तरह ही घर से तैयार होकर घर निकल गए। इसके पूर्व अपने नित्यक्रिया से निपटकर रामरतन सिंह ने सबसे पहले अपने पड़ोस की चाची का चरण छूकर आशीर्वाद लिया और फिर तैयार होकर भाकपा अंचल कार्यालय के लिए अपने कार्यकर्त्ताओं के साथ बाइक से निकल गए।

आम तौर पर वह आम दिनों में साइकिल से ही पार्टी कार्यालय आते रहे हैं, जिसके बाद पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा उन्हें मोटरसाइकिल से अन्य क्षेत्रों में ले जाया जाता रहा था। बुधवार के दिन भी वह मोटरसाइकिल से कीर्तन सम्राट विन्देश्वरी सिंह गैवया के घर पहुंचकर शोक संतप्त परिवार को अपनी संवेदना दी। उसके बाद पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंचकर अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ पार्टी के दिवंगत नेताओं को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर अपनी श्रद्धांजलि दी।

